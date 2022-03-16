TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.1359.

The strongest support is present at $0.1139.

The Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market following a bearish movement showing massive room for bullish potential. On March 14, 2022, the price of Dogecoin reached $0.1188. DOGE/USD cost of the meme cryptocurrency had experienced a gigantic downtrend which has caused the value of Dogecoin to plummet to $0.1106 on March 15, 2022, but started gaining momentum towards the $0.1140 mark.

Today, on March 16, 2022, the cryptocurrency price has spiked to $0.1139. Dogecoin has been up 2.22% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $449,307,771. DOGE currently trades at $0.1139 and ranks #13 with a live market cap of $15,120,020,370.

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a slight closing trend. With its volatility following a declining movement, the value of the cryptocurrency is less likely to undergo volatile change. As a result, it seems that the DOGE/USD price has become less vulnerable to change from either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1157, which represents the strongest resistance for DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1107, which serves as the strongest support for DOGE.

The DOGE/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating bullish movement. However, tracing the path of the DOGE/USD price, we can also deduce that the price moves towards the resistance point. If they happen to meet in the coming days, the bulls might lose their advantage and reverse the market dynamic; for now, the market appears to move in a bullish domain, increasing the value of the cryptocurrency.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49, which means the assets are stable, falling into the lower neutral region. In addition, the RSI seems to follow an upward path, indicating an increasing market, movement towards stability, and dominant buying activity.

Dogecoin Price Analysis for 1-day: DOGE moves upwards

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market’s volatility experiencing an increasing movement with the resistance and support band moving in opposite directions with respect to each other. As a result, the price of the meme cryptocurrency will proceed with volatility. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1359, which serves as the strongest resistance for DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1072, which serves as the strongest support for DOGE.

The DOGE/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish movement. It seems that the meme cryptocurrency has been experiencing a solid bearish trend in the last couple of days but is showing signs of a reversal now as the price starts to move upwards.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37, which shows that the value of the meme cryptocurrency is undervalued, falling in the lower neutral region. However, the RSI appears to be moving upwards, which indicates that the cost is increasing; it also shows the dedication of the bulls as they give strong momentum to the buying activity.

Dogecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

Concluding the Dogecoin price analysis, we can deduce that the meme cryptocurrency has begun to mark its exit from the bearish domain, where the bulls are hard at work in increasing the value and taking the bears out of the picture. Although, as a result, the trend will probably be reversed in a few days, we might witness the end of bearish dominion.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.