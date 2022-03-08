TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis has now dropped below the $0.100 mark, suggesting a downtrend, as seen in the past 24 hours. Looking at the market situation from a broader perspective has shown to be highly unhelpful to buyers. A continuing downtrend has been on the upswing, and a similar trend has been seen in Bitcoin prices.

A support level has been found at $0.1151, which may temporarily halt the price decline. However, if this level is breached, the next stop could be as low as $0.1008. In contrast to this negative outlook, indicators are giving mixed signals. On the one hand, the RSI indicates oversold conditions, and on the other hand, MACD is still in a bullish trend.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: bearish activity at peak as price levels shrink further

The Bollinger bands are starting to tighten, reflecting the contracting volatility in the market. A breakout could happen in either direction, but a move downwards is more likely at this point. The Chaikin Money Flow indicator also points towards selling pressure, with money flowing out of the market.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four-hour chart shows that the price is in a downtrend and is below the 200-period moving average. The RSI is in oversold territory, and the MACD is still in a bullish trend, which could provide some support for the price. However, if the downtrend continues, the next stop could be as low as $0.1008.

DOGE/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

DOGE is currently in a downtrend and is trading below the $0.100 mark. The indicators give mixed signals, but the overall trend seems to be downwards. A support level has been found at $0.1151, but if this is breached, the next stop could be as low as $0.1008.

