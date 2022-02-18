TL;DR Breakdown

The latest Dogecoin price analysis is bullish.

Resistance for DOGE is present at $0.148.

Support for DOGE/USD is present at the $0.137 level.

The most recent Dogecoin price analysis confirms an increasing trend for cryptocurrency as the coin value has increased today. Earlier the market value of Dogecoin has been sinking for the past week as a continuous bearish wave seemingly took over the market. But the price function followed a bullish movement from the start of today’s trading session, and now the price is trading at a $0.141 lower high. Chances of further bullish growth seem quite near as the bearish resistance is very low.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish sweep marks price movement above $0.141 level

The one-day Dogecoin price analysis confirms a strong bullish trend for today as the coin value has undergone a considerable improvement. Though the coin value suffered for more than a week earlier, today, the effort from the buyers’ side remained commendable and persistent as the price action has been upwards for the last 12 hours. The circumstances are in support of the bulls as the price covered an upward movement up to $0.141 high.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: Source: TradingView

The moving average (MA) score, which is currently $0.146, is still higher than the current price level. The volatility in the one-day price chart is comparatively high, with the upper Bollinger band at $0.162 high representing the strongest resistance and the lower Bollinger band is at $0.132 representing the strongest support for DOGE/USD. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score after today’s improvement has reached index 44 and will continue to improve further if the buying activity continues in the market.

Dogecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis favors the bullish side as a strong rise in DOGE/USD value was detected in the past few hours. The bulls have been dedicated to rewin their leading position over the market, and so far, their progress has been fascinating. The price experienced a rise to $0.141 in the last four hours because of the upturn. Overall the price action has been headed upwards for the last 12 hours.

DOGE/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

At the same time, the moving average is trading at $0.143, which is still far below the SMA 50 curve but above the price level. As a strong bullish trend is following the market at the moment, the Bollinger bands indicator is expanding as it shows the following values in the hourly price chart; the upper value is $0.154, whereas the lower value is $0.139, the price has also recovered above the lower limit of the volatility indicator. The RSI score has enhanced up to index 39 because of the uptrend.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

The bulls have been reigning high, as confirmed from the above one-day and four-hour Dogecoin price analysis, the steep decline in the price level has been stopped now. And an overpowering bullish wave dominated the market today, and the DOGE/USD price has increased up to $0.141. The bullish current is expected to intensify in the upcoming hours as bulls aim for a $148 target.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.