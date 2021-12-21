TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today.

DOGE/USD recovered to $0.17 today.

Market likely to set another lower high.

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect another lower high to be set after a bounce from the $0.16 support. Therefore, DOGE/USD should move for another retest of the support later this week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen bullish momentum return over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, gained 6.62 percent, while Ethereum 5.92 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) follows, with a small gain of just under 3 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin looks to set another lower high around $0.17

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.1615 – $0.1723, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 15.6 percent, totaling $829.3 million. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $22.63 billion, ranking the coin in 12th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE to reverse again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the first signs of reversal for the Dogecoin price, likely leading to another lower high set around $0.17.

Dogecoin price action has seen bearish momentum over the past week. After a sharp spike higher on the 14th of December, DOGE/USD peaked at $0.22, setting a strong swing high.

However, bulls could not hold the market there for long, leading to a swift drop to $0.17. After some pause, more downside followed later last week, eventually leading to the $0.16 mark briefly tested on the 17th of December.

Consolidation above $0.17 followed over the weekend before another retest of the $0.16 mark was made yesterday. The Dogecoin price reacted higher again and currently trades around $0.17. Likely we will see another lower high set around this price area, leading to another test of the $0.16 support.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect another lower high to be set today, leading to another push lower. Therefore, DOGE/USD should see another retest of the $0.16 support by the end of the week.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on Pi Wallet, Electrum Wallet, and Celsius Wallet.