Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current consolidation to be resolved with a break higher. Likely DOGE/USD will move towards $0.195 and regain even more from the previous sharp drop at the end of last week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market overall has traded with no clear direction over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.17 percent, while Ethereum 1.95 percent. Meanwhile, Dogecoin saw a slight decline of almost 3 percent.

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.1726 – $0.1822, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 17.36 percent, totaling $1.05 billion, while the total market capitalization traded around $23.74 billion, ranking the coin in 11th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE targets $0.195 resistance next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price slowly consolidating as bulls likely prepare for another push higher.

Dogecoin price has seen a bearish market structure continue developing for the past weeks after the last major swing high was set at $0.23 at the end of October. Since then, DOGE/USD has retraced around 60 percent as the market spiked to $0.13 last Friday.

From there, DOGE recovered to $0.18 as bears could no longer sustain further selling. Around the $0.16 mark on Monday, a higher low was established, leading back to the previous local resistance at $0.18.

Over the last 24 hours, the Dogecoin price action has continued to respect the resistance. However, we expect another push higher towards the $0.195 previous major support level considering the overall market structure.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current consolidation to end with a spike higher over the next 24 hours. Likely DOGE/USD will move to the next resistance at $0.195, which previously offered strong support.

