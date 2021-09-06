TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today.

DOGE/USD rallied higher yesterday.

DOGE saw a quick spike lower to $0.30.

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as the market saw a quick spike lower to retest the $0.30 mark. Since further downside was heavily rejected, we expect DOGE/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and try to reach the $0.33 resistance next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded with a slight bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is up by 2/.46 percent, while Ethereum remained almost flat, with a small gain of 0.03 percent. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is the best performer, with a gain of 15.71 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin retests $0.30 as support after a rally yesterday

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.3005 – $0.3198, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 39.71 percent and totals $2.83 billion, while the total market cap trades around $40.12 billion, ranking the coin in 8th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE targets $0.33 next?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Dogecoin price preparing for a rally as any further downside was rejected above $0.30.

Dogecoin price has struggled to see further upside over the past weeks. After rallying to $0.35 last month, a strong retracement followed on the 17th of August. DOGE/USD declined by around 20 percent to the $0.28 mark.

What followed was another attempt to move higher during the middle of August. A lower high was set below $0.33, sending DOGE/USD towards further lows at $0.265.

However, the Dogecoin price action started to recover from the $0.265 support. A higher low was set at $0.27 at the end of August, with a rally and a higher high set since. Currently, DOGE/USD retraces to set another higher low, with the $0.30 acting as support, likely leading DOGE higher later this week.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for the next 24 hours as a new higher low was set earlier today after a brief spike to $0.30, where rejection was seen. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and start its way to the $0.33 resistance next.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.