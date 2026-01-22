🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
The Dogecoin ETF by 21 Shares is open for trading

1. Dogecoin ETF fails to revive DOGE price
2. Can DOGE make a comeback?
  • 21Shares launched its Dogecoin ETF on Nasdaq, with the ticker TDOG.
  • DOGE still traded at $0.12 despite the ETF news.
  • DOGE still awaits a breakout, after recently wiping out all of its gains for January.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is already available through its 21Shares Dogecoin ETF. The new vehicle launched with the endorsement of the Dogecoin Foundation. 

21Shares announced the launch of its Dogecoin ETF, finally putting the meme coin among mainstream investors. The project launched with support from the Dogecoin Foundation. 

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF started its filing process in August 2025 and was among the fastest products to enter the market, as US regulators adopted a shorter procedure. 

We believe Dogecoin captures the spirit of internet culture and continues to evolve in our digital economy,announced 21Shares. 

The new product will have the TDOG ticker and will trade through selected brokerages. The ETF will trade on NASDAQ and will not require a wallet to adopt exposure to DOGE. 

The fund recalled that DOGE was the first coin to onboard users into crypto, and may do the same for mainstream adoption. DOGE has entered mainstream investments through being listed on Robinhood and other apps, as well as legacy payment tools. 

Dogecoin ETF fails to revive DOGE price

DOGE has traded in a tight range, with no renewed hype. Despite the process of launching and listing an ETF, DOGE has rarely responded. As Cryptopolitan reported, DOGE remained subdued even as large-scale funds started the ETF process. 

Following the news of the ETF launch, DOGE still traded at around $0.12, as ETF inflows are still unknown. Even the official endorsement of the Dogecoin Foundation failed to boost the meme coin. 

DOGE remains far from its all-time highs, but is still well-represented on exchanges, including Binance and Bybit. The coin has fewer use cases in the DeFi space, where new memes are more active. 

Can DOGE make a comeback? 

DOGE has mostly absorbed the ETF narrative after a few products launched at the end of 2025. DOGE already traded in products by Rex-Osprey, Grayscale, and Bitwise. Currently, Rex-Osprey has the biggest ETF, with $18.5M in value under management. The DOGE ETF is run with relatively high fees of $1.5% to 1.8%.

DOGE open interest is also near its lows at $533M, showing no signs of momentum. DOGE mining also moved down from its highs, as it is linked to Litecoin mining. The slower LTC price action also meant a lower hashrate for Dogecoin. 

DOGE is still closely watched for a sudden breakout, as it has previously risen from months of flat trading. The meme coin lost some of its appeal due to the lack of an altcoin market and the growing influence of short-term memes. 

The slide of DOGE is seen as an ongoing liquidation of long positions. DOGE is still stuck between $0.12 and $0.13 based on leveraged positions, with no potential for a short squeeze. Despite this, the coin is in oversold territory, suggesting the potential for a relief rally.

