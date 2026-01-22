Pi Network enables the use of AI prompting for integrating Pi Payment into apps

Pi Network’s App Studio has introduced AI prompting for seamless Pi payment integration into apps. The update eliminates traditional SDK requirements, enabling non-experts to build payment features into their applications without hassle.

According to the announcement, users can now generate fully functional app components and payment integrations through AI prompts. Developers can easily embed, secure, seamless, and scalable payment solutions into their apps without complex coding.

Pi Network introduces a major reduction in costs

This update has introduced a major reduction in the cost of deploying and iterating on apps. Previously, developers were required to pay Pi for every update or modification to their applications. The new system allows free updates by watching an ad, drastically lowering the financial barrier to experimentation and innovation.

The AI integration will enhance Pi Network’s scalability. By enabling automated generation of app functions and payment workflows, the platform can support a larger number of applications and users simultaneously. This scalability is critical to fostering a robust Web3 ecosystem capable of handling diverse, complex real-world use cases.

However, the payments are still limited to Test-Pi. Still, the feature lays the groundwork for future Mainnet-enabled monetization. Upon deployment to the Mainnet, creators will be able to add payment interactions that apply to a single active session.

Some examples include unlocking features or purchasing in-app items. Persistent purchases across sessions are expected in future updates, the team said.

Pi Network also announced the launch of a creator-focused event within the Pi App Studio, inviting users to share feedback and highlight useful apps via a short survey. The first 1,000 qualified participants will receive 5 Pi token credits, usable exclusively within the App Studio for app creation and customization.

Meanwhile, Pi Network launched its first mainnet community vote, enabling Pioneers to participate in key network decisions. The vote focused on upgrades such as Version 23 (v23) for faster speeds and better security, as well as on-chain KYC. As voting opened, over 15.8 million verified users tried to access the Pi App & Wallet at the same time, causing temporary overloads.

Pi token is up 23% from its lowest level this week

After the developers unveiled the new update, the Pi token is up 23% from its lowest level this week, bringing its market capitalization to over $1.5 billion. Its daily trading volume is $16 million, higher than its recent averages but still down 7% over the last 24 hours.

The coin rally was also influenced by Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum, ruling out using force in Greenland. In a separate statement, he said that the US had reached a deal on the semi-autonomous state.

However, Pi Network’s recovery faces some major technical and fundamental risks. Its token unlocks are continuing, with over 1.2 billion expected to come online in the next 12 months. It has also not received any tier-1 exchange listing since its mainnet launch, making it unavailable to millions of potential customers.

The PI Network price crashed to a record low of $0.1520 earlier this week. It then formed a double bottom pattern, a common bullish reversal pattern. The coin could be at risk of more downside as it is about to retest the key resistance level at $0.1933, its lowest level on December 16. A break-and-retest is a sign of bearish continuation.

According to analysts, Pi Coin price has remained below all moving averages and the Supertrend indicator. Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the token resumes the downtrend, potentially to the all-time low of $0.1520. At the time of writing, the coin is steady with a minor rise of 0.67%, and it’s currently changing hands at $0.1840

