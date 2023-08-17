Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pomerdoge (POMD) Price Prediction for 2023

Description Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are two meme coins that have taken the cryptocurrency market by storm. Their price trajectory has attracted users and investors from across the crypto space. However, with about four months to the end of 2023, predicting the price trajectory of these coins has become a hot topic. Investors are wondering … Read more

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are two meme coins that have taken the cryptocurrency market by storm. Their price trajectory has attracted users and investors from across the crypto space. However, with about four months to the end of 2023, predicting the price trajectory of these coins has become a hot topic. Investors are wondering if both tokens can hit new highs in 2023.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Fighting With Price Drop

Dogecoin (DOGE) price soared on July 25th, 2023, as Elon Musk rebranded the Twitter Logo into X. Many believed that Dogecoin would become part of Musk’s Everything platform. Although Dogecoin initially benefited from the Twitter X rebrand, it later declined, erasing the gains it had made.

However, since it is trading close to the EMA support, there is a strong chance of a rebound. Dogecoin ($0.07495) is above the 50-day level ($0.072875) yet remains beneath the 200-day EMA ($0.075056). Bulls would have to cross the 200-day EMA to spark a trend reversal.

However, Dogecoin must not fall below $0.06000. Meanwhile, it is expected that prices will gain significant momentum once buyers overcome the $0.08500 resistance. As per information gathered from Lunacrush, the social sentiment surrounding Dogecoin has plunged.

Social engagements have decreased by 30.2% while the number of social contributors has dropped by -24.6%. However, analysts are still bullish. Changelly forecasted Dogecoin to trade between $0.0648 and $0.0781 with an average of $0.0714 in 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Soars On Dogecoin’s Price Drop

Currently, Pomerdoge (POMD) is poised to firmly establish its dominance within the blockchain gaming market. Its central objective is to seamlessly integrate gaming elements and blockchain technology to provide rewards for all participants.

Despite being a gaming token and a memecoin, Pomerdoge has great utility and rewards for its buyers. Individuals involved in the POMD presale will enjoy a share of the game’s profits based on their holdings.

POMERDOGE PRICE INCREASING!



What can we say #pomercrew! We started presale just over two weeks ago and have already raised almost $750,000!



The price will increase to $0.009 on Thursday the 17th of August at 19:00 UTC



In the coming days (a week or two) we will be showing you… pic.twitter.com/uCvahatIgN — Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) August 13, 2023

This innovative strategy is poised to drive the project’s expansion and advancement. Meanwhile, the ecosystem will be composed of three pivotal components: Pomerplace, Pomergame, and NFTs. Within Pomergame, players will engage in a play-to-earn virtual world, accumulating earnings through active participation.

The inclusion of “Pomers,” characters that players can level up and enhance during gameplay, adds an enriching layer to the overall experience. Additionally, Pomerplace functions as a dedicated marketplace, providing users with the ability to trade, acquire, or sell assets. Currently, the Pomerdoge token holds a value of just $0.008.

With the project’s growth trajectory, crypto experts predict that Pomerdoge will experience a substantial rally upon its launch. POMD tokens are now available at an enticing price of only $0.008 per token. Analysts have forecasted Pomerdoge to soar to $0.35 when it launches officially in September.

