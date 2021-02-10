TR;DR Breakdown:

Billionaire CEO buys Dogecoin for his toddler son.

The Dogecoin billionaire remains a mystery, but activities indicate that it may be Elon Musk.

According to a Reddit report, a dogecoin billionaire whose wallet occupies more than $2 billion worth of cryptocurrency spent yesterday purchasing the equivalent of Elon Musk’s birth date in DOGE. The wallet with 36.8 billion DOGE, equivalent to $2.8 billion worth of Dogecoin, made 20 transactions yesterday, approximately 28.061971 Dogecoin.

Surprisingly, this is the birth date of billionaire CEO Elon Musk, born on the 28th of June, 1971, or better still, 26-06-1971. However, the Dogecoin billionaire is still hidden.

Who is the Dogecoin billionaire, Elon Musk, maybe?

Elon Musk has already become a household name to the entire public with his Tesla innovation, as he is currently the richest man in the world. However, the reason why he has been in the news recently is due to his tweets about cryptocurrency, Dogecoin — causing many analysts to believe that he is the one who made the transactions yesterday.

The Dogecoin billionaire is the biggest holder of the coin, and it is no surprise that all clues regarding the ownership of the wallet fall to Elon Musk. Someone else may be the owner of such a massive amount of Dogecoin, but Elon Musk’s recent activities about the cryptocurrencies are suspicious.

Today, the CEO of Tesla made a tweet about Dogecoin. This time, it was related to his toddler. According to the tweet, the billionaire purchased DOGE for his son, who is still a toddler. After that activity, the cryptocurrency pumped up by 15 percent. The Dogecoin billionaire has made a lot of transactions defined by a binary code in which no one is yet to translate. For now, the code “ICU im nube 2 bÒn@<3 ur dsrpt” remains a mystery.

When observed, it was discovered that the Dogecoin billionaire had been making transactions on the coin for the last two years. Transactions monitored disclosed that the holder purchased DOGE equivalent to as little as $0.002 two years ago. If any one who’s interested in Dogecoin now buys the amount of Doge the holder had then, it would be equivalent to $75 million.

The cryptocurrency skyrocketed by 753 percent last month and it remains to be seen if the activity of a Dogecoin billionaire, coupled with Elon Musk’s tweets, sparked the bullish run of the coin.