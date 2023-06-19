Unfolding Story: Do Kwon becomes part of a Political Conspiracy in Montenegro-Serbia

TL;DR Breakdown

Kwon and Terra executive Han Chang-Joon's Costa Rican, Belgian, and identity cards have been seized by the Montenegrin court.

Do Kwon’s political financing situation brings to light the divide between pro-Serbs and pro-EU parties and the hope of a political coalition in Montenegro.

Do Kwon, infamously known for arguably the biggest crypto failure scam, has grown to mentions in Montenegro's political spheres.

Description Do Kwon has made a name for himself in the crypto and the political sphere without a shadow of doubt. A good name? No. So much has been happening around Do Kwon and his incarceration in Montenegro. In light of the most recent elections in Montenegro held on June 11th, 2023, evidence points to the … Read more

Do Kwon has made a name for himself in the crypto and the political sphere without a shadow of doubt. A good name? No. So much has been happening around Do Kwon and his incarceration in Montenegro. In light of the most recent elections in Montenegro held on June 11th, 2023, evidence points to the fact that Kwon played a hand in illegal political donations made to Milojko Spajić, from the Europe Now party, since 2018.

His name is Do Kwon – intermarrying politics and crypto

During a press conference on June 8, Prime Minister Abazović informed reporters that he had received a handwritten note from Do Kwon documenting illegal political contributions made to Europe Now party member Milojko Spajić since 2018. From December 2020 to May 2022, Spajic served as Montenegro’s Minister of Finance. During his tenure in office, he reportedly actively supported the crypto industry.

A reliable source has given insider details to Cryptopolitan at great length, and get this – Politics are in a dirty bed with crypto in Montenegro. According to our source, URA is certain that Spajić received illegal political donations. This has turned Montenegro politics into a drama driven by few. The defense minister and current Prime Minister are batting heads on the truth of the matter per se – or is it personal interest?

Two parties are moving for alliance and working partnership in Montenegro for the good of the country. According to our source, the political members involved in Do Kwon’s bribery case also expect to still be part of the coalition when the dust settles in the government with Spajic and Evropa Sad.

According to the most recent news is that Evropa Sad are talking about working with the pro-Serb democrats. Our source states that the entity accepted an apology from a pro-Serb guy in the North, in Berane, who is set to head their mayoral team there.

There’s a twist where Evropa Sad, despite the controversy, has been seen negotiating with pro-Serb democrats and accepting an apology from a pro-Serb figure in Berane. It is suggested that with the support of ZBCG, Croats, and Bosniaks, Evropa Sad could secure a majority government.

Evropa Sad and Spajić dismiss the controversy as a fabrication, while URA members believe it has been proven in court and isn’t resolved yet. There are also questions surrounding why there have been “no negotiations” with URA – whether it’s because of the Do Kwon financing scandal or due to perceived corruption within URA. However, it’s clear that Do Kwon wants to avoid extradition at all cost.

According to our source, it seems that this controversy has caused a significant divide between two main pro-EU parties that support reforms and are against reunification with Serbia, possibly forcing one of them to cooperate with pro-Serb groups.

The pro-Serb groups have a negative reputation due to prior mishandling of the country’s cybersecurity, showing reluctance towards reforms, and apparent wishes for the country to reunify with Serbia.

Do Kwon sentenced to 4 months in a Montenegro jail

In a developing story, Do Kwon has been sentenced to four months in prison by a Montenegrin court after being found guilty of document forgery. The court has also ordered the confiscation of two Costa Rican passports, two Belgian passports, and two identity cards belonging to Kwon and fellow Terra executive Han Chang-Joon.

BREAKING: Terra founder Do Kwon has been found guilty of document forgery and sentenced to four months in jail by a Montenegro court. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 19, 2023

However, Do Kwon has denied the forgery charges and told the Montenegrin Basic Court he received his allegedly forged passports and travel documentation through third-party “agencies.” Kwon says he had no reason to doubt his Costa Rican Identity passport’s authenticity, having used it for so long.

The prosecution probed Kwon for additional information about the agency he used to obtain his passports. However, Kwon replied that he “couldn’t remember exactly” and that he knew only that the agency’s name was “in Chinese.”

In addition to disputing forgery of travel documents, Kwon denied allegations that he made financial contributions to Montenegro’s former finance minister and current Europe Now party leader, Milojko Spajić,

The unfolding situation illustrates a complex political situation marked by allegations of corruption, uncertain coalition formations, and potential foreign influence. There’s a clear divide between pro-EU and pro-Serb factions, with political maneuverings complicating the formation of a new government.