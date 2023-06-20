Digital Euro faces delay—here’s why

TL;DR Breakdown

The implementation of a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), is facing a setback as the European Union (EU) has decided to postpone the publication of the legislation required to support its development. This delay comes after a leaked draft bill addressing privacy and technical concerns regarding the CBDC and statements made by finance ministers that cast doubt on the motives behind the digital euro plan.

The timeline for the draft bill has been subject to multiple adjustments, with its initial release planned for May. However, the publication has been postponed several times, and it was recently expected to be discussed and published during a June 28 meeting of the European Commission’s decision-making body. Unfortunately, the commission has not provided any explanation for the delay or indicated a new date for publication.

During a regular meeting, finance ministers from the euro area deliberated on the digital euro plans. In a statement following the talks, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe emphasized the importance of developing a clear and compelling narrative that demonstrates the added value of the digital euro in terms of its impact on the economy and citizens’ lives. Donohoe expressed support for the work but also suggested exploring further ways to enhance this narrative within their institutions.

The leak of the draft bill has further complicated matters surrounding the digital euro. The bill aims to address privacy and technical issues related to the CBDC, setting guidelines for banks and merchants. It proposes prohibiting banks from paying interest on digital euros and merchants from charging fees for its use. However, the leaked document has sparked concerns and raised questions about the motivations driving the digital euro plan.

Opportunities for refinement and deliberation

The digital euro has gained significant attention in recent months as global authorities and legislators have explored its potential implementation. In April, the European Commission revealed its consideration of the digital euro and even mentioned the concept in a tweet. Fabio Panetta, a member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, stated in June that the digital euro would have a limited scope of 1.5 trillion.

While the postponement of the legislation may be seen as a setback, it also provides an opportunity for further deliberation and refinement of the digital euro plan. It allows policymakers to address the concerns raised by finance ministers and ensure that the implementation of the digital euro aligns with the needs and expectations of the economy and its citizens.

.Furthermore, the delay in publishing the legislation provides an opportunity for further collaboration between EU member states, central banks, and financial institutions. This collaborative effort can ensure that the digital euro meets the diverse needs of the participating nations and their citizens.