TL;DR Breakdown

• DeFi Summit to be sponsored by cryptocurrency giant Coinbase.

• The conference will address topics such as the ecosystem of non-fungible tokens.

The largest global conference, DeFi Summit, is about to start and has announced its date for June. The event called “Dare to DeFi” will be held from the 14th to 18th of June, 2021 and go ahead online. This event will have 5 days with online panels, interactive talks, and demonstrations you should not miss.

The event is pleased to invite all cryptocurrency communities globally to sign up. From NFTs to DeFi, they can sign up for workshops and talks covering different topics in the crypto market. These conversations can be from non-fungible markets, DAOs, decentralized exchanges, yield agriculture, etc.

But the talks at the conference can also address emerging decentralized finance, cross-service, or loan cases. They will be incredible conferences where you can have a lot of information focused on a single purpose, on the well-being of crypto.

This event will link speakers who offer keynote talks, private talks, and panel sessions. The speakers confirmed for DeFi come from Unicrypt, Halborn, The Web3 Foundation, Finance Vote, and even Coinbase. Some YouTubers such as Cryptonauts, DataDash, and BitBoy will be in attendance to add excitement to the show.

High expectations at the DeFi Summit

The expectations of the event are high, and that is why the public has not stopped since its announcement. The co-founders, Michael Huynh and Justin Wu, are passionate about this conference because it makes the crypto community grow. The event ensures that the decentralized finance community is prepared for developments in the market.

Huynh said that with his friend, he has been working on Blockchain marketing since 2017. The expert noticed no event for the DeFi protocol focused on Blockchain, so he wanted to do it. Huynh intends to hold a conference to bring cryptocurrency communities together and significantly affect the industry.

Wu is also aiming to expand DeFi’s capabilities to take advantage of the entire decentralized finance community.

DeFi event kick-off

The DeFi Summit begins with a full day explaining non-fungible tokens. In addition, a DeFi Demo Day will also be included, where different DeFi ecosystem protocols will be displayed. DeFi Demo Day contestants can boost their decentralized ecosystem.

If you are interested in speaking, sponsoring, attending at the DeFi Summit, you can have more information on the event website. Enrollees will be eligible to compete and win NFT prizes for social media ads. These prizes can be had before and during the event, so know them.