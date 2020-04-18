The self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright, has dropped his defamatory legal action against Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, according to the two groups. The legal action is among the five lawsuits that Craig Wright had filed against several members of the digital currency community, who disputed his claims as Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of bitcoin.

According to the Ethereum co-founder, he asked, “Why is this fraud allowed to speak at this conference?” while Ian Wright was on the podium during Deconomy 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Additionally, Buterin gathered a string of links on GitHub to articles and quotes from various cryptocurrency specialists that disputed Craig Wright’s claims.

Moving forward, back in April 2018, Wright’s attorney sent a letter to Vitalik Buterin, demanding him to pull back his words and make a public apology to Craig Wright. However, the Ethereum co-founder disregarded Wright’s letter. Wright resolved in serving a formal claim against Buterin in the United Kingdom.

Buterin reveals the furthest point the defamatory legal action reached

According to Buterin, that’s the most distant point the lawsuit reached. He said:

“He did actually file a case,” said Buterin, adding, “In my/our case as far as I remember they just didn’t follow up on the lawsuit and eventually the deadline ran out.”

However, Wright’s camp denied the claims and gave a moderately different version of the story. They laid the blame on Buterin for not deciding to get arraigned. A spokesman of Wright’s camp said that they summoned Buterin for hearing in the U.K. to rectify his defamatory statement, but he ignored the summon.

“We invited Vitalik to participate in a U.K. case seeking redress for his defamatory comments. He stood on his rights and declined to respond to our letter to him,” said a representative of Wright’s camp.

U.K. laws give Wright advantage over Buterin

Section 9 of the 2013 Defamatory Act is centered on avoiding defamatory tourism. The act strives to cease legal actions from being served in the United Kingdom for the sole purpose of capitalizing on its hard-and-fast definition of libel.

In this instance, the U.K. laws would favor Craig Wright’s case over Vitalik Buterin. Instead of Craig Wright having to provide evidence to his Satoshi Nakamoto’s claims, Buterin would have had to prove his case that Wright is not the creator of bitcoin.