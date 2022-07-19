logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Deep-dive: Bitcoin’s price and technical indicators

Bitcoin: The percent drawdown of the bitcoin price from the previous all-time high.

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 1

Chart source.

BTC_Supply on Exchanges (Native Units)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 2

Chart source.

Weekly Crypto Asset Flows (US $m)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 3

Chart source.

Bitcoin: MVRV Z-score (Market Value to Realised Value Ratio)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 4

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Wave Trend Oscillator indicator

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 5

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 6

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Realized Cap – UTXO Age Bands USD

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 7

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 8

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Miners’ Position Index (MPI)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 9

Chart source.

Bitcoin: The Puell Multiple (The Puell Multiple is calculated by dividing the daily issuance value of bitcoins (in USD) by the 365-day moving average of daily issuance value.)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 10

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Hash Ribbons Indicator (The Bitcoin Hash Ribbon indicator tries to identify periods where Bitcoin miners are in distress and may be capitulating. The assumption is that such periods can occur when the price of $BTC is at major lows and may therefore present a good opportunity to buy the dip.)

Deep-dive: Bitcoin's price and technical indicators 11

Chart source.

Brian Koome

Brian Koome

Brian is a cryptocurrency enthusiast who has been involved with blockchain projects since 2017. He enjoys discussions that revolve around innovative technologies and their implications for the future of humanity.

