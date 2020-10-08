Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative, MOBI, initiative chaired by Honda and General Motors yesterday announced how decentralized electric car charging network can be integrated into a blockchain network.

In a statement released to pressmen yesterday, MOBI made it known that it had designed a basic requirement system that lays the groundwor a decentralized electric car charging network, which would allow electric cars make use of better renewable energy.

Electric Vehicle Grid Integration (EVGI) led by the MOBI team had released a system that had three core areas of use: Vehicle to Grid Integration (V2G), Tokenized Carbon Credits (TCC), and Peer to Peer (P2P) applications.

This prescribed standard by the MOBI-EVGI team does not have a specific application or a specific Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT); all it does is provides the necessary attributes, data, and functions that the different organizations can use in creating their model application.

The work done by this team is a giant leap taken by the automobile industry in trying to contribute its quota towards reducing the growing climate change worries and also issues that relates to car mobilities.

New Standard to Benefit all, especially Decentralized Electric Cars

Founder and COO of MOBI, Tram Vo, says that this breakthrough will be advantageous to all organizations in making electric cars and charging ecosystems for the vehicles.

In his words, he said, “electric vehicles, chargers, and electricity producers can have a secure identity, communicate with a standard messaging format, and automatically record transactions such as charging, generation, and exchange on a distributed ledger.”

Also, Christian Köbel, Honda R&D Europe’s Senior Project Engineer, shared his thought that the “Decentralization and the concept of direct P2P interaction is set to become a key factor in leveraging this new market and building meaningful tools for energy-conscious end customers.”

Recall that the EVGI team was inaugurated in May, and Honda and GM co-chaired it with reputable organizations like IBM, R3, etc. being members of the group.