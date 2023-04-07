logo
David Bowe’s unreleased track unveiled in new NFT collection

David Bowie unreleased record debuts as music NFT 1

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Gala Music, a Web3 startup subsidiary, is gearing up to launch 3,003 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on April 14, with a previously unheard version of David Bowie’s.
  • The collection, which includes 3,003 Bowie-inspired artworks, will be available for purchase on a “pay-what-you-wish” basis starting on April 14, marking the 40th anniversary of the original song’s release.

Gala Music, a subsidiary of Web3 startup Gala Games, has partnered with music producer Larry Dvoskin and publisher Warner Chappell Music to unveil a previously unreleased version of David Bowie’s 1983 hit “Let’s Dance” as part of a limited edition collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The announcement was made on Thursday, March 6.

The collection, which includes 3,003 Bowie-inspired artworks, will be available for purchase on a “pay-what-you-wish” basis starting on April 14, marking the 40th anniversary of the original song’s release. Each NFT sold will grant exclusive access to the unreleased track, co-produced by Bowie and Dvoskin in 2002. Proceeds from the sales will go to MusiCares, a charity supporting individuals in the music industry.

David Bowie, who passed away in 2016, created an impressive body of work that included 27 studio albums, 11 live albums, four soundtracks, and 128 singles during his lifetime. While he left behind a substantial musical legacy, the singer-songwriter still has at least one unheard track.

This is not the first time the Bowie estate has ventured into the blockchain world. In September 2022, the estate teamed up with OpenSea NFT marketplace to create “Bowie on the Blockchain,” a collection of NFTs to raise funds for charity. However, this move was met with criticism from Bowie’s fans, who saw it as contradictory to the artist’s beliefs.

Gala Games is primarily known for its Web3 gaming initiatives, enabling developers to create crypto and NFT games. However, the company has also expanded its interests to include music and film.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

