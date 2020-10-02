NBA Top Shot, the officially licensed collectibles game based on Blockchain, has been opened to the public in Beta, following a recent announcement. Launched by Dapper Labs, the basketball game is powered by digital collectibles which can either be traded, purchased, or sold for a cash equivalent. The blockchain development company said it recorded encouraging activities with the number of collectors invited to Top Shot while it was still in closed Beta.

Dapper Labs’ NBA game launches worldwide

The blockchain basketball game was reportedly launched in Beta around May 2020. While in closed Beta, the game recorded about 17,000 early adopters who traded several basketball moments on the Marketplace. Precisely, about 43,000 packs and 10,500 Moments were traded on the platform, which generated revenue worth over $2 million.

By launching in open Beta, the Dapper Labs Basketball game is widely open to sports lovers. They can equally be able to purchase and trade digital collectibles from the game for real money, according to the report. The collectibles, meanwhile, are secured through the Flow Blockchain, the DLT network which was also developed by Dapper Labs.

First of its kind

In addition to opening for the public users, the blockchain game has been listed on Samsung Galaxy store, thereby becoming the first-ever Blockchain-based application on the mobile store to offer digital collectibles with real value. At the moment, the game is yet to be supported on the Google Play store for Android mobile users.

Noteworthily, this is not Dapper Labs’ first attempt in developing a blockchain-power game. The development studio became more popular following the creation of Cryptokitties, which also offer collectibles to users. In April, Cryptopolitan reported that the Blockchain company formed a partnership with Libra on before of Cryptokitties to establish a Blockchain-friendly environment for developers.

The public release of the NBA Top Shot probably would mark another major development from the Dapper Labs.