Dan Held, Bitcoin OG, is affirmative that there will be a Bitcoin supercycle this year.

Dan appeared in an interview with the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.

In the interview, Dan also focused on his experience of eight years in the industry.

Dan Held is one of the biggest names in the world of cryptocurrencies and has always been a firm believer in Bitcoin cryptocurrency. He has stood beside cryptocurrency technology and is a long-time holder since 2013. His eight years of experience in Bitcoin has made him the Director of Growth Marketing at Kraken, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange with millions of users.

Dan Held confirmed that there is a huge possibility of a massive Bitcoin supercycle in the coming months, and we might experience the price of Bitcoin surge to newer levels that haven’t been seen before. In his interview, the crypto enthusiast has explained that currently, we are experiencing the third cycle for Bitcoin and that the mega supercycle is coming shortly.

Dan Held predicts bigger things are possible for Bitcoin

As Dan Held mentioned in his interview and compared the current bull run to the one that occurred in the year 2013, he explained that there is a lot of institutional investment involved with Bitcoin as well. The increase in the demand for ETFs all over the world has led to multiple investment managers applying for approval of the SEC in the United States.

Along with ETFs, the NFT industry is also booming, and its popularity is reaching every part of the world. Dan Held has cited the current period to be very important for Bitcoin and its future adoption, keeping in mind all these factors. There are multiple billionaires like Elon Musk and big MNCs like Tesla that have shown interest in Bitcoin.

I’ve waited nine years to see this moment of Bitcoin becoming mainstream. This (2021) is probably one of the most exciting moments for this space, so definitely stick with it. Bitcoin is an incredibly big asset, it’s in a great spot. Dan Held

These happenings have spurred Dan Held to make a prediction for Bitcoin for this cycle. According to Dan, there is a possibility that BTC might end the current cycle at $100,000 or $300,000.