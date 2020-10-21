CyberX launches Prime – a new method of tackling arbitrage trading in crypto.

Prime will allow investors to trade cryptocurrencies and tokens.

Cyber X, a major brokerage situated in Asia, has discovered a method of handling arbitrage trading in the crypto field. The crypto trading terminal is named Prime, and it will enable investors to manage numerous exchange accounts from one place via API links.

Crypto terminal is a terminal software that allows traders to approve in-person cryptocurrency transactions. Prime will make it easier for institutional investors to trade cryptocurrencies and tokens and will grant traders access to all markets. CyberX’s consolidated crypto terminal will lessen the time lost on logging in and out of various accounts, and will instead permit investors to concentrate on trading.

Most members of the leading brokerage have a financial background, stemming from institutions like Goldman Sachs, Merrell Lynch, Citadel and others. They have thus seen the impact of Prime Brokerages in the long-established field.

Hao Wang, the founder of CyberX, reveals that his company will monitor modifications and adapt the software as exchanges expand their usage. The leading brokerage is already collaborating with over 50 establishments such as Babel Finance, Cobo Wallet and others.

CyberX on crypto

In July this year, CyberX disclosed their collaboration with Poolin, one of the world’s significant cryptocurrency mining pools. The partnership aims to offer an exceptional trading experience to the universal global mining population. CyberX and Poolin develop new monetary services and commodities to benefit investors.

CyberX was launched in 2016. It is known for its revolution and platform maturity in the crypto space. The leading broker provides services in trading implementation, funding and liquidity at low fees. CyberX is the only commercial cybersecurity platform that is formed of cyber professionals, who are experienced in protecting national infrastructure.