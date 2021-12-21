TL;DR Breakdown

Crypto.com and Angel City FC are working together.

The crypto trading platform wishes to expand its brand and make it dominant in California.

The football team sees the partnership as an opportunity to empower its fans and staff.

Crypto.com signed a pact with a professional women’s sports outfit Angel City Football Club (ACFC). The virtual asset trade platform aims to expand its brand recognition with this partnership. Besides, it wants to create awareness on web 3.0, blockchain, and cryptos.

The agreement was not surprising. Recently the venture has been penning partnerships, including the one with UFC. Besides, the experience got the naming rights to the arena of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The lady’s elite soccer team plies its trade in Los Angeles, California. Also, ACFC will kick off their matches in 2022. The square will feature the first professional women’s sports team from 2010. The previous representatives, Los Angeles Sol, stopped at the same time.

Crypto.com’s agreement with ACFC is long-term

Sources privy to the pact indicates that it’s a durable agreement. They claim it will run for four years. But, specifics on the financial implications of the partnership are unclear. Yet, it might be worth huge figures on an annual basis.

But, Crypto.com states that the union has several goals. It aims to enhance financial literacy, financial equipping, and liberty. The firm exhibited how Web 3.0 and digital currency can push these agendas through the press release.

“Angel City intends to agitate for lady’s equity as well as financial liberty through enabling the systems. We strive to equip ladies with know-how and equipment to help them achieve independence.” Read a statement from Julie Uhrman, ACFC’s leader. Julie went ahead to state.

Cryptos and Web 3.0 are fast changing the world. Thus, it is only fair to bring women on board as inventors and stockholders. The Union between Crypto.com and us is a perfect fit since they aim to level the crypto playing ground. It’s our pleasure to associate with them to enlighten and empower our supporters and staff on virtual assets. Furthermore, it’s interesting to see our team use the NFTs to link and interact with supporters.

Cryptocurrency firms scramble for athletes and sports

Crypto.com aside, several crypto firms are making their way into the sports arena. FTX has entered several accords with sports people and sports teams since the year. Recently, they unveiled an agreement with Monumental Sports Entertainment (MSE).

The deal handed it total subjection to 4 maiden sports outfits. Also, Grayscale, a top digital asset boss, went into coalition with the New York Giants. And, Opennode allied with Perth Heat, A baseball powerhouse in Australia.

The largest exchange platform Binance has not been left behind in this space. The need to venture into sports saw them sponsor the jersey of FC Porto. 2022 might see most crypto firms join the foray.