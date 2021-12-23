TL; DR Breakdown

CryptoCom buys ad space at the upcoming Super Bowl

The company wants to reach a wider American audience

The platform continues to witness growth

CryptoCom has continued to establish its presence inside the United States of America in the last few months. In the latest publicity move to bring in more users, the crypto exchange has announced that it had taken up an advert space at the Super Bowl. Next year, the Super Bowl is scheduled to occur, with almost all Americans vying to see a piece of the mouth-watering action.

CryptoCom wants to reach a wider American audience

According to a statement by CryptoCom, the advertisement will run consecutively for the whole two months that Americans will stay glued to their TV. Going by all schedules, the Super Bowl has been earmarked to begin around February next year. Putting it into perspective, the last Super Bowl that occurred the previous year saw an average viewing of 96 million viewers across the country.



Going by the statistics, that was the lowest ever viewer rating in the last 14 years that the sports have been airing. There are more than 320 million citizens across the United States, going by a recent government census count. What this means is that one in three people watched the Super Bowl.

The platform continues to witness massive growth

Although CryptoCom has not released an official statement about how much the space was gotten for, the ad space at the Super Bowl 2022 will go for $6.5 million, citing official NBC Universal sources. Notably, this price is $1 million more than the last year, with an ad space usually 30 seconds in the previous Super Bowl. This looks like the lowest amount paid in achieving massive publicity as a recent naming rights saw CryptoCom pay about $700 million for the Staples Center.



While CryptoCom owns the L.A Lakers official playing ground, Miami heats, has seen FTX take up the naming rights to its ground during the year. Asides from those, CryptoCom has continued to pull strings for full international popularity after sponsoring Paris Saint Germain, a football club in France, the Italian Coppa Italia competition, among others.

In a statement by one of the company’s top executives, using sports as an avenue will help CryptoCom in its quest to reach more people. One of the biggest gains the company has witnessed this year is the massive rise of its CRO token, which has seen a vast 1600% move. The token saw an all-time high last month, with more people attributing its rise to the company’s popularity.