Today’s crypto wrap-up: Key events that occurred

The crypto landscape is nothing if not dynamic. As one traces the daily footprints of this evolving world, two major narratives surface: Binance‘s continuous run-ins with challenges and the rise (and potential fall?) of the decentralized social media app, Friend.tech.

Binance’s Euro Troubles and Legal Battles

Binance, the leading crypto exchange, has found itself in hot waters once again. Reports flooded in about European users grappling with withdrawal difficulties. The reason? A snag related to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) transfers.

Although a hasty post on X (the platform that replaced Twitter) cited the suspension of euro withdrawals via SEPA, Binance was quick to execute damage control, asserting that the customer support message was sent erroneously.

To clear the fog, Binance elaborated that SEPA services would remain uninterrupted till September 25th, contrary to the prevailing confusion. As the crypto community sought clarity, some Binance users shared their personal ordeals.

A glaring account came from an individual who, after purchasing a hefty sum in euros on Binance, hit a wall trying to retrieve the fiat funds. The culprit?

The impending closure of the individual’s Paysafe account, Binance’s ex-European banking ally. Remember, it was only in June when Paysafe announced its intention to cease its support to Binance this September.

But that’s not where Binance’s troubles end. In a turn of events that could send ripples across the crypto community, Binance, reeling from a breakup with Checkout.com, is contemplating legal action.

With accusations flying and the looming shadow of regulatory challenges, including a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission, it’s clear: the road ahead for Binance is tumultuous at best.

Friend.tech: The Meteoric Rise & Predicted Fall

If Binance is the older, troubled sibling of the crypto world, Friend.tech is the rebellious teenager making waves. Since its beta launch on August 11, this decentralized social media app has become the talk of the crypto town.

A staggering 64,000 users have flocked to it, contributing to an impressive 24,000 Ethereum in trading volume.

However, what’s more eyebrow-raising is the revenue. Friend.tech raked in a whopping $1.42 million in fees in a single day, summing up to $4.2 million post its public debut.

As of now, the total revenue pool is nearing the $2 million mark, and the platform has overseen a head-spinning 724,000 transactions.

Yet, every success story has its skeptics. Critics argue that Friend.tech’s popularity is ephemeral. With voices from the crypto sphere predicting a short-lived lifespan for the app, parallels are being drawn to BitClout, the DeSo app that fizzled out in 2021.

While the future remains uncertain for Friend.tech, one thing’s for sure: the world will be watching its trajectory, for better or for worse.

In the world of crypto, change is the only constant. While platforms like Binance grapple with challenges, others, like Friend.tech, emerge from the shadows, promising revolution. As we trace these events, one is left wondering: what will tomorrow’s crypto wrap-up bring?

