logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Crypto pyramid scheme worth $40M exposed in Ukraine

crypto

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The Ukraine Security Service has uncovered a sizable crypto pyramid scheme that went under the pretense of an investment initiative called “Life is Good.
  • Authorities claim that the fraudsters conned over a thousand victims out of close to $40 million. 
  • Ten people are said to have been taken into custody by the Kyiv police in relation to the fraud.

The Ukraine Security Service has uncovered a sizable crypto pyramid scheme that went under the pretense of an investment initiative called “Life is Good.” According to reports, the perpetrators gave the victims the chance to become investors, which quickly increased their capital deposits.

To repay earlier investors, a pyramid scheme recruits new investors. Fraudsters frequently make low-risk investments with high profits. They are inherently unsustainable and frequently cause significant losses for the victims.

Authorities claim that the fraudsters conned over a thousand victims out of close to $40 million. The funds were subsequently transferred to the organizer’s bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets. The scammers created their own web resource with the accounts of possible “investors” in order to use the service.

Investing in the shares of prospective world-class companies would yield investors riches in the form of dividends, according to the fraudulent offers. In order to draw in new customers, the scammers also “guaranteed” bonuses to their clients.

The pyramid crypto scam

Prior to 2017, the Russian Federation was the operation’s base of the scheme. Nonetheless, they ultimately opened a location in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and invested heavily in advertising. Ten people are said to have been taken into custody by the Kyiv police in relation to the fraud. Russian Federation citizens make up the majority of those accused.

The pyramid scam made an effort to hide its involvement after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Probably as a result of the country’s increasing monitoring of Russian enterprises.

According to reports, the Kyiv office and a number of residential addresses were where the authorities reportedly discovered computers, mobile phones, financial paperwork, and draft records. There was evidence of criminal behavior in all of them. The security personnel also discovered used souvenirs and advertising items used to attract “investors.”

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD price surges by over 0.77%, with further uptrend to follow.
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL spikes $20.66 after a bullish run
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rises To The Top While Helium (HNT) and Binance (BNB) Fight For Stability
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Where Next for Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) Prices, While Litecoin (LTC) and Collateral Network (COLT) Are A Promising Option for Investors
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Enjoy Community Support While TMS Network (TMSN) Experiences Massive Presale Investment hitting the 4 Million Dollar Mark
08 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

US congressman attacks SEC boss over crypto regulation
08 April, 2023
2 mins read
Celsius Network to move ahead with Chapter 11 restructuring plan
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Crypto pyramid scheme worth $40M exposed in Ukraine
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Breaking: Ralph Lauren starts accepting crypto payments in Miami
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
South Korea stops Do Kwon from withdrawing crypto holdings
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here