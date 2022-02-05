TL;DR Breakdown

Cultos, crypto platform partners MGA to reward fans.

MGA using crypto to further benefit fans.

Leading crypto rewards platform Cultos has announced a new partnership with MGA Entertainment, the company behind award-winning products such as Bratz and L.O.L. Surprise!™.

Cultos, a Web3 platform rewards users for promoting their favorite brands on social media. By liking, following, posting about and otherwise engaging with companies on social channels, consumers can earn branded tokens and NFTs from their favorite companies. Through social media, Cultos aligns incentives between companies and their fans and unlocks the untapped power of social media followers.

MGA leveraging on cryptocurrencies to benefit fans

“MGA is an innovative organization that is responsible for some of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world,” said Cultos founder Andrew Yang.

“By launching a token on Cultos, our firm has even further incentivized fans to show their love on social media which in turn will help grow the company’s brands. This is an exciting Web3 partnership that reflects how forward thinking organizations will leverage cryptocurrency in ways that are mutually beneficial for companies and their fans.”

“By launching our own token, we can reward fans for their passion and love of our brands in a new and exciting way. Digital collectibles, or NFTs, as well as social tokens, are exploding in popularity and are the future of how leading brands will interact with their fans. At MGA we are always at the forefront of innovation, and we look forward to entering this untapped space. Our tokens will offer a solution for identifying our most passionate and loyal fans and rewarding them for their valued support.” said Jason Larian, New Business Development at MGA Entertainment.

Fans of MGA Entertainment, which includes Bratz®, L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Rainbow High™, will be able to use tokens earned on Cultos in a variety of ways including discounts on NFTs, purchases of physical products or to be considered for exclusive rewards. Additional perks include using our tokens to access discounts, special events, limited collaborative partnerships and other exciting rewards.