Leading video live streaming platform, Twitch towards encouraging crypto payment has announced that users who make use of crypto to pay subscriptions would enjoy a 10 percent rebate.

Twitch, an Amazon-owned firm, is a leading live streaming platform for gamers since its introduction in 2011. The platform managed to oust YouTube gaming as the frontline game streaming platform and has more than 27,000 partner channels, 15 million daily active users, and 2.2 million broadcasters monthly.

The platform allows gamers stream games to live alongside electronic sports competitions, musical communication, creative text, and recently added real lifestreaming.

To enable its 10 percent discount for subscribers who make crypto payments, Twitch would be leveraging BitPay’s digital currency processing network.

Twitch, first major merchant encouraging crypto payment via Bitpay – Bill Zielke

Twitch previously enabled crypto payment on its platform in 2014 but had it disabled in 2019 only to re-introduce it now with American crypto firm, Bitpay.

Bitpay enables crypto payment in BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, LTC, and stablecoins like USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. For users to make crypto payment on the Twitch platform, they only need to select ‘Pay with BitPay at Checkout’ immediately, the system deducts 10 percent of the subscription from their payment.

BitPay Chief Marketing Officer Bill Zielke, in his comment, confirmed that Twitch is the first major merchant to jump on this trend. However, they are not the only gaming site that enables crypto payment.

Other gaming corporations such as Take-Two, (Disintegration and Outer World) and Microsoft Corporation receive payments from subscribers in coins.

Gaming industry, crypto hand in hand

The American crypto firm claims that it is a good feeling and another boost for crypto as a trendsetting firm like Twitch accepts crypto payment. They also believe that the industry alongside crypto goes hand in hand.

In a recent blog post by the crypto firm, they explain how online gaming operators attract players using Bitpay for instant bitcoin deposits. They believe that with crypto acceptance, the client base for such gaming platform would only get broader as it can be sent anywhere across the globe in minutes.