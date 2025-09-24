Crypto News Today: Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: PayFi Altcoin Becomes The Highest Growing Market With $RTX Up Top

The crypto market is optimistic as Ripple (XRP) shows signs of recovery and momentum. Traders are watching closely as XRP consolidates above key support levels. Meanwhile, a new PayFi altcoin, Remittix (RTX), is gaining attention due to its strong adoption and innovative features.

Investors seeking growth are comparing Ripple’s stability with Remittix’s potential for high returns. With market dynamics shifting, now may be an ideal time to monitor both coins.

Ripple (XRP) Price Moves: Key Support Holds While Bulls Eye $3.16

Ripple (XRP) is currently trading around $2.86. Recent dips saw XRP fall from $3 to $2.70, resulting in $1.6 billion in liquidations within 24 hours. However, the weekly Bollinger Bands show XRP is holding above $2.70. Sellers repeatedly tested the lower band but failed to break it. XRP has traded sideways between $2.77 and $2.96 for the entire month.

A move above $3.16 could trigger further upward momentum. Analysts note that the sell-off under $2.90 is likely a market positioning move. Traders selling into dips may miss the next potential rally. XRP’s market cap stands at nearly $180 billion, reflecting both its liquidity and institutional interest.

Technical charts suggest a steady upward trend forming. Daily structures indicate that the midline at $2.70 is acting as strong support. Ripple’s resistance levels remain at $2.96 and $3.16. Historical Bollinger compression indicates the market is preparing for expansion. Trading volume has increased recently, adding to potential bullish momentum. While XRP exhibits consolidation, analysts remain optimistic about a potential breakout.

Remittix: The Rising PayFi Token

Remittix is currently priced at $0.1130, with over 669 million tokens sold and more than $26.4 million raised. The wallet beta is now live, allowing users to test cross-border payments ahead of its full launch. Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch security. Its design focuses on real-world adoption and practical crypto-to-bank utility. Analysts highlight its potential as a high-growth PayFi altcoin, complementing Ripple.

Why Remittix stands out:

Ranked #1 on CertiK, ensuring top-tier audit and security.



The Wallet beta is now live for early access and testing.



Over 669 million tokens have been sold, and adoption is growing rapidly.



Raised more than $26.4 million supporting ecosystem expansion.



Supports cross-border payments in 30+ countries seamlessly.



Offers 15% USDT referral rewards claimable daily via the dashboard.



Designed for real-world PayFi use, not just speculation.

XRP And Remittix Are Setting New Standards

XRP price shows consolidation above key support, signaling potential growth. Ripple remains a major player in crypto with strong liquidity flows. Remittix delivers real-world utility, institutional-level security, and expanding adoption.

With #1 CertiK ranking, Remittix is poised for significant momentum. Both tokens present opportunities for traders looking to combine high liquidity with innovative PayFi solutions. Investors should closely monitor XRP breakout points and Remittix adoption milestones.

