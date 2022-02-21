Cryptopolitan is happy to announce Chinka Gupta, the CEO of ArcadeNetwork, as the next guest speaker for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy. Web3 Masterminds premiered on 18th February, with Jeremy Dela Rosa, the founder and CEO of Leyline, as guest speaker.

In the next Web3 Masterminds session, Gupta will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant, including the Product Manager, Danae Matara, on interesting Web 3.0 and metaverse topics, including ArcadeNetwork, blockchain and crypto insights for the past, present, and future.

The show live-streams on Wednesday, 23rd February at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

About ArcadeNetwork

ArcadeNetwork is building a unique metaverse ecosystem that offers developers and players a whole new experience of gaming metaverses. It’s the first decentralized platform that provides interoperability between cross metaverse assets by creating a unified relayer bridge that allows seamless in-game assets across the virtual world.

ArcadeNetwork is backed by Polygon, BCA Investments, DuckDAO, Mavin Capital, AU21 Capital, and many others.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

Follow Cryptopolitan on Facebook.