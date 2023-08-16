Crypto miners launch bold campaign to defend their operations

TL;DR Breakdown

Thomas Mapes, the founder, and president of the DEC, cited instances of legislation emerging over the past year that has cast a shadow on the industry's image.

The United States cryptocurrency mining sector is ushering in a fresh lobbying entity, the Digital Energy Council (DEC), with a primary objective of debunking misconceptions concerning its environmental sustainability among policymakers.

The United States cryptocurrency mining sector is ushering in a fresh lobbying entity, the Digital Energy Council (DEC), with a primary objective of debunking misconceptions concerning its environmental sustainability among policymakers. Launched on August 15th, the council is dedicated to advancing policies that foster the expansion of digital asset mining and energy development within the nation. Thomas Mapes, the founder and president of the DEC, emphasized the overdue necessity for a united voice among digital asset miners in Washington, D.C.

Mapes brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously served as the director of energy at the Chamber of Digital Commerce. Prior to that, he held the position of chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of International Affairs. It was during this tenure that Mapes began to perceive crypto mining companies as integral components of the energy ecosystem. He noted their contribution to the grid during periods of high demand and their role in purchasing surplus energy that would otherwise be wasted, among other beneficial aspects.

In Mapes’ view, these entities are set to evolve into energy companies themselves. He highlighted that prominent energy corporations, utility providers, and power entities are exploring ways to engage with this nascent technology. Despite his optimistic outlook, Mapes acknowledged that many lawmakers are yet to share his perspective.

He cited instances of legislation emerging over the past year that have cast a shadow on the industry’s image. Notably, in March, the chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee reintroduced a bill accusing crypto miners of straining public grids and emitting substantial greenhouse gases for their own profit.

Mapes also referenced other challenges, including President Biden’s proposal for a 30% digital asset mining excise tax and the White House’s report on the environmental impact of crypto mining. The council, therefore, seeks to address these issues and ensure accurate information reaches policymakers to facilitate informed decision-making.

The Digital Energy Council has already secured several founding members, including publicly-listed crypto mining and energy firms. At present, the association’s focus is exclusively directed toward the United States, with both its membership and lobbying endeavors concentrated within the nation.