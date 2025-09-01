FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BetterBankBTCBtcTurkETHOdin.FunPeckShield

Crypto hacks go up 15% in a month, $163 million stolen

2 mins read
796426
Crypto hacks go up 15% in a month, $163 million stolen.

Contents

1. BtcTurk suffers two hacks in 14 months
2. DeFi exploits listed with BetterBank attack
3. Odin.fun suffers $7 million liquidity manipulation
Share link:

In this post:

  • Crypto hacks surged 15% in August 2025, with $163 million stolen across exchanges, DeFi platforms, and individual investors.
  • Major incidents included BtcTurk’s $50M breach, a $91M Bitcoin social engineering scam, and exploits on BetterBank and Odin.fun.
  • Analysts link the rise in attacks to Bitcoin’s rally past $120,000, attracting hackers seeking larger rewards.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield’s latest analysis shows that August crypto hacks and exploits went up by 15% from July. The security firm reported that more than $163 million in digital assets was stolen across 16 incidents.

According to PeckShield, the highlights of August crypto-related hacks included Turkish exchange BtcTurk, token launchpad ODIN.fun, lending protocol BetterBank, and CrediX Finance.

BtcTurk suffers two hacks in 14 months

On August 14, cybersecurity firm Cyvers detected unusual activity involving Ether and other tokens on several blockchain networks. At around 01:20 PM BST, Cyvers’ monitoring systems flagged large transactions on Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, Mantle, and Polygon. 

“Our system detected multiple alerts across ETH, AVAX, ARB, BASE, OP, MANTLE and MATIC networks,” the company reported. Investigators said the attacker moved stolen assets into two addresses and began the laundering process by swapping them.

Almost 20 minutes later, BtcTurk suspended deposits and withdrawals by claiming there was a “technical issue” affecting its hot wallets. The exchange assured customers that local currency transfers and trading were unaffected, but did not confirm the total scale of losses. 

See also  Major stock jumps around crypto moves raise suspicions of insider activity

The hacking resulted in the theft of digital assets, including $48 million worth of Ether, according to Cyvers’ estimations.

In another incident of the month, dated August 19, a Bitcoin holder lost 783 BTC, worth roughly $91 million, in a social engineering attack. This coincidentally fell on the one-year anniversary of the $240 million Genesis Creditor hack. 

Blockchain security sleuth ZachXBT said the attacker tricked the BTC investor into thinking they were customer support for a hardware wallet provider, which compelled the former to disclose private wallet credentials.

The stolen Bitcoin was funneled through a Tornado Cash-like privacy tool called Wasabi Wallet, used to obscure the origins of illicit assets.

DeFi exploits listed with BetterBank attack

Over this past weekend, hackers drained about $5 million from PulseChain-based decentralized lending protocol BetterBank through a complex reward minting and liquidity manipulation attack. The perpetrators manipulated BetterBank’s ESTEEM reward system, which issued tokens when users provided liquidity for FAVOR. 

According to Web3 Security firm QuillAudits, the attackers created a fake ERC20 token paired with PDAIF, then manipulated trades through wash trading. Inflating ESTEEM rewards helped them convert the artificial supply into real assets, which inadvertently destabilized the pool.

“The attacker laundered stolen funds through swaps on PulseChain DEXes and later bridged about $922K worth of ETH to Ethereum, hiding their trail via Tornado Cash,” QuillAudits noted.

See also  Trump says court got it wrong after emergency tariffs ruled illegal

Odin.fun suffers $7 million liquidity manipulation

In another attack, hackers targeted Odin.fun, a memecoin launchpad platform, draining 58.2 BTC, worth around $7 million, in under two hours. Blockchain data from PeckShield shows the platform’s reserves plunged from 291 BTC to 232.8 BTC during the incident.

The exploit involved a liquidity pool manipulation in which attackers paired Bitcoin with a worthless token, SATOSHI. After exploiting the pool’s thin liquidity and inflating the token’s value through self-trading, they withdrew large amounts of real BTC at a fake price ratio.

Odin.fun co-founder Bob Bodily revealed the platform had faced an attack and admitted the platform’s treasury was not large enough to absorb the losses. He said the team was working on a “concrete plan” to compensate affected users and had initiated a full audit with a security firm. “We have ideas … we’ll share details as soon as they are finalized,” Bodily posted on X.

A Chainalysis report from July mentioned that the many crypto hacks in 2025  may be tied to Bitcoin’s price rise. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan