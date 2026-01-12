🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHSOLSUIXRP

Crypto funds see $1.3B in outflows last week, nearly wiping out early January inflows

2 mins read
893423
Crypto funds see $1.3B in outflows last week, nearly wiping out early January inflows

Contents

1. U.S. crypto funds lead outflows with $569M weekly loss
2. Bitcoin crypto funds post $404.7M in weekly losses
3. XRP and Solana crypto funds maintain positive flows
4. Provider flows show mixed performance across platforms
Share link:

In this post:

  • Crypto funds recorded $454 million in weekly outflows ending January 9.
  • Four-day outflow streak of $1.3B nearly reversed early January gains.
  • U.S. led outflows with $569M while Germany, Canada posted inflows.

Crypto funds recorded $454 million in net outflows last week, according to CoinShares data. A four-day run of outflows totaling $1.3 billion almost completely reversed the $1.5 billion in inflows recorded in the first two days of 2026.

The turnaround in sentiment came mainly from investor worries over dropping possibilities of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March following recent macro data releases.

U.S. crypto funds lead outflows with $569M weekly loss

The United States was the only market to show negative sentiment for crypto funds, recording outflows of $569 million. Month-to-date flows for U.S. crypto funds stood at $133 million despite the weekly losses.

Several other countries saw inflows into crypto funds during the week. Germany led positive flows with $58.9 million in weekly inflows, bringing month-to-date and year-to-date totals to $52 million. Canada recorded $24.5 million in weekly gains with $14.7 million month-to-date and $15 million year-to-date. Switzerland attracted $21 million in weekly inflows with $19.5 million month-to-date and year-to-date.

Australia posted $4.7 million in weekly gains. France recorded $1.4 million in inflows. The Netherlands attracted $3.2 million. New Zealand saw $0.3 million in gains. Sweden recorded $0.4 million weekly but showed flat month-to-date performance. Brazil, Italy, and Hong Kong all recorded minor outflows or flat activity.

See also  Binance U.S blames customer's buggy algorithm for BTC's shocking 87% flash crash

Bitcoin crypto funds post $404.7M in weekly losses

Bitcoin saw $404.7 million in weekly outflows. The losses occurred despite $112 million in month-to-date and year-to-date inflows. Short-Bitcoin products recorded $9.2 million in outflows.

Crypto funds flow by asset
Crypto funds flow by asset Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin crypto funds total assets under management reached $140.779 billion. Month-to-date flows of $112 million is a reversal from the strong start to January when products recorded over $1 billion in gains during the first two days. The four-day outflow streak from January 6-9 removed most early-month growth.

Ethereum crypto funds recorded $116.1 million in weekly outflows while maintaining $56.9 million in month-to-date inflows and $57 million year-to-date. Multi-asset crypto funds saw $20.8 million in weekly losses.

XRP and Solana crypto funds maintain positive flows

Positive sentiment remained for XRP crypto funds with inflows of $45.8 million in the week. Month-to-date flows equated to $38.7 million with $39 million year-to-date. Total assets under management for XRP crypto funds were $3.879 million.

Solana crypto funds attracted $32.8 million in weekly inflows with $30.2 million month-to-date and $30 million year-to-date. Total AUM reached $3.596 billion. Sui crypto funds recorded $7.6 million in weekly inflows with identical month-to-date totals and $8 million year-to-date. Chainlink products saw $3 million in weekly gains.

See also  Buffett discredits Bitcoin once again, deems no good ‘delusion’

The Litecoin crypto funds saw flat weekly activity. Zcash saw no flows. Binance products witnessed outflows of $3.7 million. Aave products registered losses of $1.7 million.

Provider flows show mixed performance across platforms

iShares crypto funds led the pack with $181 million in weekly inflows, bringing year-to-date totals to $517 million. Total AUM reached $81.795 billion. Grayscale had $360 million in weekly outflows with $229 million in year-to-date losses. Total AUM stood at $25.869 billion.

Fidelity had $454 million in weekly redemptions with $356 million in year-to-date outflows. Total AUM was at $21.617 billion. Bitwise saw $47 million in weekly inflows with $101 million year-to-date. ProFunds Group had $180 million in gains on the week with $225 million year-to-date.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan