Crypto funds recorded $454 million in net outflows last week, according to CoinShares data. A four-day run of outflows totaling $1.3 billion almost completely reversed the $1.5 billion in inflows recorded in the first two days of 2026.

The turnaround in sentiment came mainly from investor worries over dropping possibilities of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March following recent macro data releases.

U.S. crypto funds lead outflows with $569M weekly loss

The United States was the only market to show negative sentiment for crypto funds, recording outflows of $569 million. Month-to-date flows for U.S. crypto funds stood at $133 million despite the weekly losses.

Several other countries saw inflows into crypto funds during the week. Germany led positive flows with $58.9 million in weekly inflows, bringing month-to-date and year-to-date totals to $52 million. Canada recorded $24.5 million in weekly gains with $14.7 million month-to-date and $15 million year-to-date. Switzerland attracted $21 million in weekly inflows with $19.5 million month-to-date and year-to-date.

Australia posted $4.7 million in weekly gains. France recorded $1.4 million in inflows. The Netherlands attracted $3.2 million. New Zealand saw $0.3 million in gains. Sweden recorded $0.4 million weekly but showed flat month-to-date performance. Brazil, Italy, and Hong Kong all recorded minor outflows or flat activity.

Bitcoin crypto funds post $404.7M in weekly losses

Bitcoin saw $404.7 million in weekly outflows. The losses occurred despite $112 million in month-to-date and year-to-date inflows. Short-Bitcoin products recorded $9.2 million in outflows.

Bitcoin crypto funds total assets under management reached $140.779 billion. Month-to-date flows of $112 million is a reversal from the strong start to January when products recorded over $1 billion in gains during the first two days. The four-day outflow streak from January 6-9 removed most early-month growth.

Ethereum crypto funds recorded $116.1 million in weekly outflows while maintaining $56.9 million in month-to-date inflows and $57 million year-to-date. Multi-asset crypto funds saw $20.8 million in weekly losses.

XRP and Solana crypto funds maintain positive flows

Positive sentiment remained for XRP crypto funds with inflows of $45.8 million in the week. Month-to-date flows equated to $38.7 million with $39 million year-to-date. Total assets under management for XRP crypto funds were $3.879 million.

Solana crypto funds attracted $32.8 million in weekly inflows with $30.2 million month-to-date and $30 million year-to-date. Total AUM reached $3.596 billion. Sui crypto funds recorded $7.6 million in weekly inflows with identical month-to-date totals and $8 million year-to-date. Chainlink products saw $3 million in weekly gains.

The Litecoin crypto funds saw flat weekly activity. Zcash saw no flows. Binance products witnessed outflows of $3.7 million. Aave products registered losses of $1.7 million.

Provider flows show mixed performance across platforms

iShares crypto funds led the pack with $181 million in weekly inflows, bringing year-to-date totals to $517 million. Total AUM reached $81.795 billion. Grayscale had $360 million in weekly outflows with $229 million in year-to-date losses. Total AUM stood at $25.869 billion.

Fidelity had $454 million in weekly redemptions with $356 million in year-to-date outflows. Total AUM was at $21.617 billion. Bitwise saw $47 million in weekly inflows with $101 million year-to-date. ProFunds Group had $180 million in gains on the week with $225 million year-to-date.

