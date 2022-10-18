Crypto events achieve Guinness world record titles

Different crypto events have graced headlines worldwide over the last few years, putting the sector in mainstream attention. However, it has also caught the attention of the world record-keeping body Guinness. According to its latest announcement, some crypto events have made their mark in the book of records. The body announced the events had been classed under the ‘Crypto mania’ category. The latest edition of the world records includes activities from several industry sectors, including Bitcoin, adoption, and NFTs.

Bitcoin leads other crypto events in the world record list

According to Guinness, Bitcoin is officially the digital asset with the most worldwide valuation. This comes after the digital asset touched close to $816 billion in market capitalization on March 24. Aside from that, it also entered the book of records for being the first-ever decentralized digital asset to be made after its debut in 2009.



According to the description of the body, Bitcoin was developed to tackle and regulate digital assets without the need for a central body. The digital asset functions without needing a third party to help with transactions. The body also noted that before Bitcoin, there had been some assets, but they were formed with centralization in mind.

Guinness explains the world records

CryptoPunks also claimed a spot on the list after the NFT was sold for the highest-ever figure across the sector. The buyer paid about $23 million, close to 8,000 Ethereum, for the NFT piece #5822. Guinness highlighted that Beeple was not recognized because it was limited and was designed from artworks already made. Notably, it still holds the record for the highest-grossing NFT piece after selling it for about $69 million. Manchester City Fan token also inched a spot in the list after it held the highest value by a fan token with a capitalization of $47 million on March 24.



El Salvador was another award recipient after the country was recognized for installing Bitcoin as its official currency. The company noted that this crypto event was added because it helped workers outside the country leverage the digital asset to send back funds quickly and cheaply. Due to this groundbreaking event, the crypto space will continue to get more attraction and attention. Another crypto event that wasn’t listed was Binance’s world record for holding a crypto lesson with the highest number of participants. The lesson was held on October 7 and had almost 300 attendees.