Since the onset of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, different organizations have considered launching crypto projects to help those most affected. Recently, an NGO, Come-Back-Alive, has raised funds in the three leading cryptos: Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum to help Ukrainians facing catastrophe.

According to a tweet from the charity, it is necessary to support the Ukrainians on the battlefield defending themselves against the Russians. This massive attack, which many historians claim would be the start of a third world war, comes after Ukraine considered joining NATO, which went against Russian ideals.

Crypto donations for Ukraine could be of great help

The impulse of these crypto donations was promoted after Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, gave the voice of fire for Ukraine to be invaded. According to reports, the Russian force reached the Border States in Ukraine and focused their attack on Kiev, the capital city in Europe.

The NGO will help the largest Ukrainians through crypto donations. So far, it has been possible to collect about $4M in Bitcoin used to purchase medical equipment, food, and military supplies. Come-Back-Alive started with the project from Patreon, but later they created a website dedicated to it.

The crypto trade is free, and not under control of any country or bank. This has made it possible to disburse charity funds in crypto to Ukraine. This project will allow several people worldwide to support the country currently going through a crisis.

Patreon removed the charity website because it did not comply with its policies

The crypto donations project has faced a recent challenge, as the Patreon website removed the donation from its platform. The NGO developed the project almost automatically after knowing about the situation between Ukraine and Russia. In this way, the charity agency launched a website on Patreon, but it was removed because it did not comply with their policies.

According to the support on Patreon, it is impossible to stand behind a website that supports violence and using weapons. This opinion was repudiated by many people who closely followed the case.

However, the NGO did not rest until it launched a website dedicated to crypto donations for Ukraine, and it is expected to raise a lot of money.