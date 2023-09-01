Crypto donations pour in to aid Maui wildfire victims led by Oprah and The Rock

TL;DR Breakdown

The crypto community has come together to support the Maui community as it recovers from the devastating wildfires that broke out on the island in early August 2023.

In an inspiring show of solidarity, the crypto community has come together to support the Maui community as it recovers from the devastating wildfires that broke out on the island in early August 2023. Leading the charge are none other than A-list celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who have championed a relief fund known as the People’s Fund of Maui.

The fires ravaged over 2,500 acres of land, causing significant damage to properties and resulting in personal losses. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, The Rock and Oprah wasted no time in launching the People’s Fund of Maui, a direct financial support initiative designed to provide aid to those affected by the calamity.

Addressing donors and supporters on Twitter, The Rock assured everyone that 100% of the donations received would go directly to the victims. He further explained that every adult resident living in the affected areas of Lahaina and Kula, who had been displaced by the wildfires, would be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of $1200 to assist them during the recovery process.

What sets the People’s Fund of Maui apart is its acceptance of donations in both fiat currency and various cryptocurrencies. In addition to traditional fiat donations from around the world, the fund has opened its doors to Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and numerous other digital currencies. This inclusive approach allows donors to contribute using their preferred form of currency, ensuring that the relief efforts receive maximum support.

Oprah emphasized the importance of empowering the survivors by directly providing them with donations. By allowing individuals to make decisions for themselves and their families, the People’s Fund of Maui aims to restore a sense of agency and normalcy to the lives of those affected by the wildfires. Oprah stated, “People being able to have their own agency, being able to make decisions for themselves – about what they need and what their family needs – that is our goal.”

Crypto community on humanity

While the efforts of A-list celebrities have garnered significant attention, there are also numerous other relief organizations working tirelessly to assist the wildfire victims. One such organization is All Hands and Hearts, a disaster relief organization that has been collecting both cryptocurrency and fiat donations to support the local residents of Maui in the aftermath of the fires.

Olga Ruggiero, Chief of Organizational Integration and Events at All Hands and Hearts, highlighted the importance of cryptocurrency donations, stating that they are providing essential support in the wake of the devastating wildfires. She further emphasized that the crypto industry continues to unite with communities around the world in times of need, illustrating the power of collective action and compassion.

The outpouring of support from both the crypto community and notable figures like Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a testament to the resilience and unity of humanity. As the recovery efforts continue, the People’s Fund of Maui and other relief organizations will undoubtedly play a crucial role in assisting the affected individuals and helping them rebuild their lives.