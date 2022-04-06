TL;DR Breakdown

• Will Smith Inu investor tripled his funds after the rise of the token.

• WSI could be included in the list of top crypto memes quickly.

After the Chris Rock Slap perpetrated at the 94th edition of the Oscars awards a few days ago, big-screen star Will Smith hasn’t continued to trend in the virtual world. Since the day of the fateful event, Will has starred in different memes generated online while also being used as a figure in the crypto industry.

Will Smith slapping the comedian was the inspiration to launch Will Smith Inu, a token that has now taken its place rightfully in the list of crypto memes. Reports suggest this cryptocurrency will have a network similar to SHIB and DOGE, the most popular crypto-memes on the market.

Will Smith Inu joins the list of crypto-memes

Watson Ryan, a crypto market fan, was one of the many people who noticed the token in honor of Will Smith. Watson’s ideas were that the crypto could take off in price during the next few days because the viral moments witnessed at the Oscars were very recent.

Watson supported his views by suggesting that crypto-memes such as DOGE, SHIBA, and Space Kim fetched a staggering price upon release despite many crypto fans claiming it was a scam project. Watson then invested some $5,000 in the coin to eventually cash out the $20,000 profit after the crypto surged in value by over 200 percent. However, within a few hours, its value fell, reaching a lesser price.

Crypto fans believe that Watson took a lucky shot by investing in Will Smith Inu at just the right time. However, it was not luck for Watson but intuition because he suspected that the rise of WSI was imminent, like the other crypto-memes.

Crypto-memes: Real or scam projects?

Will Smith Inu’s crypto leaves a big question mark in investors’ minds where they question whether crypto memes are real or scam projects. Know that the first meme coin was launched in 2014 under the name of Dogecoin, the token was intended to make fun of the crypto market, but its fame was so high it was one of the 20 favorite cryptos.

Eventually, tokens such as Shiba Inu, MonaCoin, and LiteDoge were created following the same DOGE network and even its distinctive image of the Japanese Shiba Inu breed dog. By 2021, the CEO of the automotive company Tesla boosted the value of meme tokens by indicating in several tweets that DOGE would reach the clouds. Those opinions undoubtedly made Dogecoin trade today at $0.1468, ranked 12th among the cryptocurrencies with the largest capitalization according to CoinMarketCap.

Returning with actor Will Smith’s token, the project will continue to advance and gain the position it deserves in the decentralized market. The cryptocurrency does not have a value on CoinMarketCap, and Metamask included it in the list of tokens that investors should beware of.