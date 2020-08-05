Travala.com, a digital currency-friendly accommodation booking company, recently entered a partnership with Agoda to spur more crypto adoption across the travel industry. The agreement between both companies brings the total number of properties available on Travels.com to over two million.

More crypto adoption across the travel industry

Following the recent report, Agoda, a digital travel platform, owns at least 600,000 hotels located in different countries. Under the partnership, these hotels can be accessed through the Binance-backed accommodation booking platform. Hence, travelers can book hotels using different cryptocurrencies.

Travala.com has been pushing for mainstream crypto adoption in the travel industry since it launched and features a verse number of cryptocurrencies for booking services. Reportedly, it currently supports more than 30 digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Ether (ETH), and its native token dubbed AVA.

Travala.com now boasts over 2 million properties

Travala.com has grown to become the leading accommodation booking company running on the blockchain. The number of properties available on the platform has totaled 2,200,000, scattered in about 230 countries of the world. This is quite a milestone, as it means that more people can get to explore cryptocurrencies as payment options for accommodations.

The CEO of Travala.com, Juan Otero, commented:

This strategic partnership with Agoda puts Travala.com in a league of its own. We can safely say we are the world’s largest blockchain-based online travel agency by the number of accommodation options available with over 2,200,000 options to book covering 90,124 destinations.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Travala.com partners with a big travel company. It has secured many partnerships with big companies like Expedia, all of which push more crypto adoption and awareness.