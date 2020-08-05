Ripple has announced that it will keep funding the development arm of the company, XRPL Labs using the Xpring initiative, particularly regarding the XRP-based Xumm Wallet.

With the firm promising steady funding, the development arm has promised to keep on rolling out massive mouth-watering apps for their client base.

Furthermore, they said that the app was still going to undergo further development as they look to use the new Xpring initiative to provide support for the XRP-Based Xumm Wallet.

Developers happy with financial support for XRP-Based Xumm Wallet

In the official statement made available to journalists, the developers said the funding came at a much needed time as they were determined to provide the community with significant updates.

We want the best for the Xumm app, and with the support of our relentless XRO community, we will reach untold heights as this funding will go a long way.

With the Xpring initiative to provide support for the XRP-Based Xumm Wallet, the XRP community would have to cross their arms and wait for mouth-watering updates by the lab.

The Xumm app is the creation of one of the most technical developers in the XRP community, Wietse Wind, and it provides users with massive benefits than some other apps.

The app’s significant feature is that it provides clients with the option of withdrawing and depositing cash while being in charge of their keys. With the move, the firm has made sure that they eliminate all third party financial institutions, making the clients be their own financial house.

XRP-Based Xumm wallet accessibility is top-notch, XRP developing head says

The app is said to possess a high degree of decentralized exchange added to the XRP Ledger. Hence, users also have the option of adding other digital assets and fiat currencies.

In an interview, Warren Paul Anderson, the company’s developing head, said,

The Xumm app is the easiest a person can operate as they can complete the whole process under 20 minutes.

The app uses the Ripple PayID functions giving the users the privilege of receiving money quickly.

In their official statement, the developer, Wietse Wind, says that they are overwhelmed with the praise showered on the app, and they would continue to provide XRP clients with great apps.

It should be noted that the brain behind the Tip bot released by XRP to send small payments to people of Twitter and the likes was developed by Wind.

With the new support for the XRP-Based Xumm Wallet coming in, the developers would be able to release features that their clients want and leave competitors in its wake.