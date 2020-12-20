We might be at the brink of one of the greatest evolutions since humankind began to change the world around them manually using tools. When the pandemic burst through the scene in late 2019, many were daunted and cannot forge past restrictions. But there were those who remained active to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

Among the few innovative solutions bred by the pandemic, we have NeVRoPlex, a stress reduction system based on neuro and VR technologies. Use of neural products for alleviating pain is not totally a new thing. We know different wearables which affect the brain through waves. Yet, this bears looking into as the software is bruited to effectively lower stress levels and increase concentration.

After seeing the NeVRoPlex suite in the 2019 Barcelona Healthy Hab Summit, NOVARTIS, the global healthcare company based in Switzerland, has asked for a private demonstration. Another promising collaboration is with the Barcelona Healthy Hub where NeVRoPlex was met with an enthusiastic response by investors and health enthusiasts among the audience.

The whole picture was laid out 3 years ago. Neurogress aims at developing the whole AI-based neurocontrol ecosystem which is going to combine the global interaction of clients, software and hardware developers, designers, artists, technology enthusiasts, philanthropists. Those manual interfaces that mankind has created over the years to control devices and objects will rapidly become redundant in a new sort of an environment, built with a human mind and controlled by it.

Another revolution in the offing

Neurogress is developing an AI-driven, blockchain-based software for neurally controlling any interface; any devices electronic or mechanical. The user will be able to wield this control simply by thinking about it. They still need a blockchain to complete this engineering marvel.

Once achieved by Neurogress, the prosthetics can enable greater freedom and quality of life for those restricted by disability, without invasive surgery. This has been demonstrated successfully through integrating software into thought-controlled prosthetic devices. Building on this, the software has the potential to open up huge possibilities in the area of manufacturing or physical labor.

Until recently, the greatest limitation on what humans can achieve is the human body itself. Neurogress envisages new possibilities in which thoughts, unhindered by the body’s limitations, can become actions through software and neural interface.

Control the World with the Power of Thought

Controlling a robotic arm is a powerful statement on the potential for neurotechnology but this is only a small beginning. The next big step projected by Neurogress is a neurocontrolled Smart Environment enriched with gadgets and devices controlled with the power of thought.

Imagine what could be achieved if we were surrounded by tools, devices and interfaces which responded not to our hands but to our thoughts. The distance between tool, intention and outcome would no longer have to be mediated by a clumsy manual interface.

Revolutionize how people Interact with technology

The creation of this new ‘Smart Environment’ would be achieved through an ecosystem of technologies controlled by Neurogress AI software. These technologies will be decentralized. Device manufacturers, control users, software developers and algorithm trainers will all be supported by the Neurogress AI based software. All will be active contributors to building and enriching this new, thought-controlled infrastructure. Can you imagine a revolution starting with NeVROPlex? Listen to how it is made possible.

Or if you can’t imagine that, you can try looking at the effect of stress on all those undergoing crucial changes due to the current pandemic as illustrated by the infographic below. The human anguish suffered without any solution in sight is only equal in dimension to the efforts extended to help find a way.

The end goal for Neurogress is not just to encourage developers to bring innovative neuro-controlled devices to the market, but also to revolutionize how people interact with technology. Neurotechnology innovation has the potential to convert our thoughts into reality.

The question has now shifted to: can Neurogress bring about a change in perspective of the majority about neurotechnology? Once we overcome that hurdle, the rest is easy.