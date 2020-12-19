Bitcoin price rises over the $24,000 mark

Social media is agog with news of the rise in the crypto asset price

Bitcoin price has been growing in recent weeks and it has just reached an all-time-high of $24,210 on some major crypto exchanges. The volatile nature of the crypto asset has ensured that bulls would remain dominant during the weekend.

The leading crypto asset was able to set an ATH despite the many surprises that sprung up during the week’s trade. Available data from TradingView showed that Bitcoin price was able to reach the $24k mark on Coinbase before it corrected itself slightly. As of the time of writing, the popular crypto asset price was between $23,950 and $24,100.

The volatility of Bitcoin was at play when the previous ATH of $23,805 led to the resistance that came in again. The exchanges order book data showed that sellers were waiting at the $24k mark as the area is forming a barrier that is being attacked by the bulls.

A popular crypto analyst, Michaël van de Poppe, tweeted about the possibility of Bitcoin price reaching another all time high during this weekend.

Presently, the support zone for the coin remains at $18,500. The rise above $24k continues the trend in which most price actions tend to occur during the weekend instead of during the week.

Social media is agog with news of continued Bitcoin price rise

After news broke out that Bitcoin was able to beat the $24k price earlier today, top social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have been agog with news of the rise.

This shows that the mainstream media is beginning to also take note of the crypto asset as a valuable asset that can be adopted as a tool of investment and also for carrying out transactions.

Market analysts like Willy Woo, Tyler Winklevoss and others tweeted about the rise in the price of the asset.