TL;DR Breakdown

Cosmos price analysis is bullish for today.

ATOM/USD established a new all-time high at $44.5 overnight.

Retracement to retest previous resistance seen earlier today.

The Cosmos price analysis for today is bullish, as the market has established a new all-time high at $44.5 and is currently trading just above the $40 previous resistance. As a result, we anticipate ATOM/USD to continue rising in the coming 24 hours as long as the $38 mark holds.

The cryptocurrency market was in the red for most of yesterday. Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are the market’s leaders, have shed 4.15 % and 6.6%, respectively. In contrast, Cosmos (ATOM) is the largest gainer, with a 10% gain.

Cosmos price movement in the last 24 hours: Cosmos sets a new all-time high at $44.5

The price of ATOM/USD has been in a tight range for the past 24 hours, ranging from $39.1 to $44.54. Volume has increased by 15%, with a value totaling $2.95 billion and a market capitalization of around $9.0278 billion, putting it at the #20th position worldwide.

ATOM/USD 4-hour chart: ATOM pauses before further upside?

ATOM’s price is currently approaching the $42 level, which it has previously tested. We can see a small retracement on the 4-hour chart as the prior high of $40 is retested.

The last week has seen considerable bullish momentum in the market. After a powerful drop on September 7, a new major swing low was established around $18.

On the 24th of July, after several months of consolidation, ATOM/USD started to surge once again and set new highs on a regular basis until the previous all-time high of $32.5 was broken on September 12th. Upward momentum was maintained until the price reached $38.

ATOM/USD stopped the climb on Tuesday, retreating to the previous all-time high support level of $32.5, with several days of consolidation around the price area. On Thursday, the Cosmos price made another push higher, establishing a new low peak as bulls were not yet ready to go any further.

However, after another retest of the $32.5 crucial support on Friday, ATOM eventually pushed higher and established a new all-time high overnight at $41.5.

Cosmos Price Analysis: Conclusion

The price analysis of the Cosmos cryptocurrency is bullish, with the market setting a new all-time high overnight and presently seeing a modest retracement. As long as we don’t see an additional downside, we should observe ATOM/USD rise higher and establish further highs.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.