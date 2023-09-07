Top Companies Using AI to Transform the Healthcare Industry

Description The healthcare industry is one of the major sectors where artificial intelligence is being explored and applied the most. Several organisations and medical practitioners are increasingly harnessing technology to transform the healthcare industry, improve patient care, reduce costs, and streamline administrative processes. In February, WSJ reported about doctors who are using AI technology to help … Read more

The healthcare industry is one of the major sectors where artificial intelligence is being explored and applied the most. Several organisations and medical practitioners are increasingly harnessing technology to transform the healthcare industry, improve patient care, reduce costs, and streamline administrative processes.

In February, WSJ reported about doctors who are using AI technology to help detect new heart problems. Some doctors are also using AI programs to help identify an eye condition that can lead to blindness and patients at risk for sepsis, and even for research purposes.

What’s more, AI can even be used to accelerate the drug discovery process by identifying new drug targets and designing new drugs, performing more precise and minimally invasive surgery procedures, and even providing 24/7 healthcare virtual assistance services.

There are several companies making these feats possible in the healthcare industry. In no particular order, below are some of the biggest companies transforming the procedures in healthcare with AI technology.

Cera Care

Cera is one of the largest digital-first home healthcare providers in Europe. The company recently launched an AI-powered tool called ‘Falls Prediction AI,’ which can predict old people who are most likely to fall at home. By collecting key information such as poor sleep or a change in mood, Cera’s Fall Prediction AI can reportedly tell if a patient or elderly person is at risk of falling, with an 83% accuracy rate.

In the United Kingdom, the total annual cost of fragility fractures caused by falls is estimated at a whopping £4.4 billion (over $5.6 billion). Cera said its new AI tool would eradicate this problem, prevent hospitalizations, and ultimately improve social care, Cryptopolitan reported.

Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is one of the leading companies exploring the use of AI technology for drug discovery. Its AI platform, Pharma.AI, leverages the technology to automate many of the steps involved in the drug discovery process, from target identification to drug design.

The application of AI helps reduce the cost and time involved in drug discovery and development processes.

Stryker

Stryker, a medical device company specializing in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics, and Spine, uses AI with robotics technology for surgery procedures. Its robotic device called Mako assists surgeons in placing knee implants based on an individual patient’s unique anatomy.

The robotic arm works using 3D CT-based pre-operative planning. Prior to the surgery stage, a CT scan of the patient’s knee is taken first and used to create a 3D virtual model of the patient’s unique joint.

Based on the 3D models, the doctors would then prepare a patient-specific surgical plan, with which they would guide Mako’s robotic arm in performing the surgery.

Healx

Healx is a UK-based company that is using AI to accelerate the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases. The company uses AI and machine learning to analyze millions of data points, including patient records, genetic data, and drug information, to identify new drug targets and potential treatments.

“We bring treatments from prediction to patient. Artificial intelligence enables us to rapidly identify which novel drug-disease relationships have the highest chance of success and effectively scale a drug pipeline that will deliver significant patient impact,” Healx stated on its website.

Vuno

Vuno is a healthcare company in South Korea that provides a suite of AI-powered medical image analysis tools to assist radiologists in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Its flagship product is VUNO Med covers several medical image analyzing tools that can help to detect diseases earlier, provide clinical decision support, and improve the efficiency of radiology workflows.