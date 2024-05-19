Collect Fragments in Shrapnel STX3 Playtest and Trade on Its Upcoming Marketplace

The team behind Shrapnel has announced that it will launch the first version of its marketplace on 23rd May, along with the start of its STX3 playtesting event.

Also read: Blockchain Game Shrapnel Cautions Its Users Against Manipulation

Players can collect various fragments in Shrapnel’s playtest by interacting with lootable objects like crates and use these fragments to craft a wide range of skins. These fragments are also tradeable on Shrapnel’s upcoming marketplace that is launching on 23rd May.

A sneak peek into the Shrapnel Skins Crafting (Source: Shrapnel X account)

Players Can Craft Weapon Skins Using 3 Unique Fragments

Players need at least three unique fragments fitting the weapon and skin type in order to craft a skin. They’ll also get the option to use a Wildcard fragment if they can’t find a particular fragment required for a skin. These wildcards will be available both in-game as rewards and on the upcoming marketplace.

Also read: Epic Games Store Welcomes ‘Shrapnel’: A Glimpse Into the Future of Blockchain Gaming

With the passage of time, older fragments will be halted, and new fragments will roll in-game. This means that the older unused fragments will only be available on the marketplace, which will naturally raise their price along with the value of associated skins. This gives players the incentives to trade on the marketplace.

Shrapnel Marketplace v1 (Source: Shrapnel X account)

In addition to the fragments, there will be a fee for crafting weapons based on their type. For instance, Common weapon skins will cost 5 $SHRAP, while Rare weapons will cost 10 $SHRAP. On the higher end, players will be paying 20 $SHRAP and 50 $SHRAP for Epic and Legendary skins, respectively.

Which Fragments Can Players Obtain in the Upcoming STX3 Playtest?

The upcoming STX3 playtest will give players the opportunity to collect fragments belonging to three categories: Common, Rare, and Epic. Here are the skins that players can collect during the playtest:

Warden of the Fall AR – Common

Warden of the Fall SMG – Common

Warden of the Fall Shotgun – Common

Warden of the Fall Pistol – Common

Hazard Pay Shotgun Skin – Rare

Ghost Tesseract Pistol Skin – Rare

Harvest Ember Pistol – Rare

Harvest Ember Shotgun – Rare

Harvest Ember AR – Rare

Chartreuse Viper SMG – Rare

Cerulean Digital AR – Rare

Cerulean Digital Pistol – Rare

Cerulean Digital Shotgun – Rare

Muted Serpent AR – Rare

Muted Serpent Pistol – Rare

Muted Serpent Shotgun – Rare

Rubicon AR – Rare

Rubicon Pistol – Rare

Rubicon Shotgun – Rare

Nighthawks Watch Pistol – Epic

Nighthawks Watch AR – Epic

Nighthawks Watch Shotgun – Epic

How To Get Access to Shrapnel STX3 Playtest?

Shrapnel’s listing on the Epic Games store

Shrapnel’s STX3 playtest will begin on 23rd May (18:00 UTC) and end on 26th May (18:00 UTC). To participate, players can simply create an account on the Epic Games store, download Shrapnel, and get one of Shrapnel’s three extraction packs: Light, Medium, or Heavy. Here’s what these extraction packs offer:

Light – Early access, 1 MEF Operator, 1 gear pack

– Early access, 1 MEF Operator, 1 gear pack Medium – Early access, a choice between 1 of 2 MEF Operators, 1 gear pack

– Early access, a choice between 1 of 2 MEF Operators, 1 gear pack Heavy – Early access, a choice between 1 of 3 MEF Operators, 1 Gear pack

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shummas Humayun