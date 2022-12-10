logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Coinbase enables free switch from USDT to USDC, adds 1.5% APY bonus

coinbase

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Consumers shift away from traditional fiat currencies in favor of stablecoins like USDC.
  • Coinbase now allows customers to seamlessly switch from USDT to USDC waiving all fees.
  • Coinbase new feature educates users on the crypto positions held by local political leaders.

Coinbase pushes the adoption of the digital dollar by allowing customers to seamlessly switch from USDT (USD Tether) to the popular USDC (USD Coin) with zero fees. By adopting the convention of USDT, users will be able to switch between these two stablecoins. USDC has quickly become one of the most trusted and reputable digital currencies in the market today due to its growing user base and institutional backing.

Coinbase co-founded USDC in 2018 with the goal of establishing a more open global financial system. What makes this digital currency special is that it’s backed by cash and short-dated U.S. treasuries stored in banks regulated by the United States government. This makes it a trusted and reputable digital currency, ideal for transacting in today’s fast-paced digital economy.

Customers always know how much their money is worth. Each month, Grant Thornton LLP–one of America’s largest audit, tax, and advisory firms–provides an update on the value of each token. This way, people can be sure that they are getting what they expect.

With the rise of digital currencies, more and more consumers are beginning to shift away from traditional fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar in favor of stablecoins like USDC. Because cash and short-dated U.S. treasuries are stored in banks regulated by the United States government back this digital dollar, USDC offers a level of security and stability that many other cryptocurrencies cannot.

Coinbase in support to USDC

Recent global events have caused some stablecoins to be questioned regarding their durability as a result of the recent events. In response to the requests, Coinbase has agreed to waive all fees for retail customers for converting USDT to USDC. Users around the world have a stable and trusted digital currency experience, underscoring Coinbase’s commitment to the cause.

In addition, Coinbase account holders in eligible countries gain 1.5% APY on their holdings, which provides an added incentive to invest in this trusted and reputable digital currency. 

With its strict adherence to principles of reputability and full disclosure of all monetary transactions, the users are allowed to have confidence that their funds are truly secure. Unlike other stablecoins that are vulnerable to misuse and fraud, USDC is built on a permissioned blockchain network that ensures transparency, security, and accountability at all times.

What are the benefits of using USDC?

A 20 October 2022 report revealed that “3 times more USDC is bought with USD than non-USD currencies”, calling for more effort to increase awareness outside the US. Coinbase is building more on ramping features to make USDC more accessible. Coinbase plans to ramp up USDC adoption outside the US by adding more features and rewards. For one, trades for USDC fiat purchases on the Coinbase exchange are commission-free.

Unlike CBDC, USDC is offered by a private entity. The development could be the breakthrough USDC needed to topple USDT as the top-shot stablecoin. USDC powers apps to provide anytime access to payments and financial services.

Today’s USD Coin price today is $1.00 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,043,484,365. USD Coin is down 0.01% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #5, with a live market cap of $42,708,161,428. It has a circulating supply of 42,707,421,403 USDC coins and the max. supply is not available.

Billions of USDC change hands every day1, and every digital dollar of USDC can always be exchanged 1:1 for cash. If you want to know more about Coinbase and its features, read more here.

Food for thought

On September 14th, the co-founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, revealed the exchange has integrated a crypto advocacy portal into its mobile application. Armstrong said the new addition would help educate the 103 million verified Coinbase users on the crypto positions held by political leaders in their location. Should Coinbase steer away from political issues? Or is this Coinbase feature helpful for users?

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ravin Njina

Ravin Njina

Experienced Freelance Writer with a demonstrated history of working in the accounting industry. Skilled in Cryptanalysis, Web Content Writing, Writing, Marketing Strategy, and Online Content. Strong media and communication professional with a Bachelor's degree focused in Accounting and Finance from University of California, Los Angeles.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Solana Daily Price Analyses – 9 December Roundup
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Coinbase enables free switch from USDT to USDC, adds 1.5% APY bonus
10 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bullish uptrend marks AVAX price above $13.44
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC climbs above $17,000, potential breakout looms
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retests $1,270, reaction higher overnight?
09 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
CZ takes a jab at Kevin O'Leary for defending SBF even after losing millions
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Coinbase users to convert USDT to USDC for free
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum developers are to release Staked Ether in March 2023
09 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here