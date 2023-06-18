Coinbase (COIN) continues strong performance amid regulatory pressure

TL;DR Breakdown

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, saw its stock price climb nearly 6% over the past week, defying the overhang of the ongoing lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite regulatory uncertainties, Coinbase’s stock closed the week’s session at $55.59, marking a 5.93% increase. Since the SEC’s announcement of the lawsuit on June 6, the stock has risen more than 7%, reflecting the confidence of investors in the company’s long-term prospects.

Analysts’ average price target for Coinbase, compiled by The Block Research, saw a slight uptick from $69.17 per share to $69.70. This positive shift was driven by one brokerage firm removing its sell rating on the stock, contributing to an elevated consensus coverage rating. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, it signals growing optimism among analysts regarding Coinbase’s future performance.

In addition to the regulatory headlines, Coinbase made headlines last week with its announcement of a significant debt repurchase. The exchange repurchased $64.5 million worth of Convertible Senior Notes, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value. This opportunistic buyback, executed at a 29% discount, reflects Coinbase’s confidence in its business, strong first-quarter financial performance, and improved competitive positioning.

The CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, has expressed the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders by investing in the best opportunities available. This includes a recent repurchase of shares, which reflects their confidence in the company’s financial performance and competitive position. Despite this move, there is still $1.373 billion worth of notes that remain outstanding.

Coinbase reports smaller net loss and surge in subscription revenue

Despite the regulatory challenges and ongoing lawsuit, Coinbase reported better-than-expected financial results for the quarter, signaling a rebound for the company after a turbulent 2022. The exchange’s net loss significantly decreased to $79 million, down from $429 million in the same quarter last year and $557 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moreover, Coinbase experienced a substantial increase in subscription revenue, which played a crucial role in its financial recovery. The firm reported revenue of $736 million, marking a more than 21% increase from the previous quarter. While still lower than the $1.2 billion recorded in the same quarter last year, this revenue growth showcases the resilience and adaptability of the company.

Earlier this year, Coinbase underwent a restructuring process, laying off approximately 950 employees as part of a broader effort to enhance efficiency. The company’s focus on streamlining operations has started to bear fruit, as evidenced by improved financial discipline and cost optimization.

In a letter to shareholders, Coinbase highlighted a positive change in their efforts to become a more efficient and financially disciplined company. They stated that this quarter marked a turning point in their pursuit of doing more with less.

Looking ahead, Coinbase expects a decline in subscription revenue, mainly due to earning less interest on reserves backing the stablecoin USDC. The company jointly owns USDC through a consortium with Circle. Despite this anticipated decrease, Coinbase remains confident in its ability to adapt and navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.