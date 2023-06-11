Coinbase CEO’s shocking prediction for the future of crypto

TL;DR Breakdown

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has offered an optimistic forecast for the crypto industry’s future, even as his company grapples with a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Armstrong stresses that determining crypto regulations isn’t as complex as it seems, and he remains confident that, given time, the U.S. will arrive at a clearer regulatory framework.

Coinbase navigating through a lawsuit

Armstrong’s future-oriented prediction emerged during his interview with The Wall Street Journal, only days after the SEC initiated a lawsuit against Coinbase.

The commission alleges that Coinbase has been operating an unregistered securities exchange, broker-dealership, and clearing house. Despite the ongoing legal drama, Armstrong maintained a steadfast belief that such registrations weren’t mandatory for Coinbase’s operations.

The CEO of Coinbase noted that the assets traded on their platform were commodities, which do not require the kind of registration that the SEC claims they lack.

Moreover, Armstrong stated that while Coinbase doesn’t profess to be a broker-dealer, the firm has encountered challenges in activating a dormant broker-dealer license they possess.

On the subject of regulation, Armstrong argued that getting it right in the U.S. is a matter of time rather than a task of astronomical complexity. The SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit, in his perspective, carries immense significance for the American crypto industry at large.

He expressed hope that this legal battle would foster greater regulatory clarity and prevent the U.S. from lagging in the global crypto race.

Armstrong was optimistic that the establishment of stable and clear crypto regulations in the U.S. would draw back crypto businesses that have moved offshore. He envisions entrepreneurs returning, confident they wouldn’t be arbitrarily targeted or burdened by exorbitant legal costs.

The way forward for cryptocurrency regulation

Armstrong’s predictions for the crypto sector are underpinned by key points of regulation that he believes require clarification. One such point involves distinguishing clear “boundaries” between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the two main U.S. financial regulators.

He underscored that the current “turf war” between these regulatory bodies stands in contrast to countries like the United Kingdom, where a single financial regulator is in place.

The CEO of Coinbase further suggested that fundamental regulations from traditional finance could seamlessly be adapted to crypto, such as basic consumer protection, financial statement audit requirements, and procedures for Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.

While Armstrong has been candid about the lack of a “clear rule book” for cryptocurrency regulations in the U.S., his optimism remains undeterred.

Despite the lack of concrete feedback from the SEC, he remains dedicated to the mission of his company and is prepared to “represent the industry in court.”

His unwavering belief in the potential and future of cryptocurrency, even amidst regulatory hurdles, offers a bold vision for the landscape of crypto moving forward.

