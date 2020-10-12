Merchants use the Coinbase commerce platform; they can enjoy the most efficient service to make exchanges. The good news is that now, apart from making exchanges, this platform also allows converting cryptocurrencies to fiat currency in a very simple way.

To make crypto payments, merchants had to move cryptocurrencies from this platform. To make your life easier, there is no need for you to leave the platform. This information appears in more detail on the blog.

Being able to exchange cryptocurrencies into a stable currency is what Coinbase wants to implement. Merchants who belong to this platform can go to plataform website and use it to make direct transactions. The cryptocurrency conversions apply to euros and pounds sterling.

Of course, the conversions cannot stop being applied for the United States currency (USD), and other stable currencies valued in USD.

Coinbase makes life easier for its merchants.

The team in charge of running Coinbase made it known that this platform for each of the conversions will charge a 1% rate. In this new strategy, the new integrations that can be used by merchants are of great importance to coinbase.

Those who have accounts in this plataform will have access to other options such as Coinbase Prime and Pro. Both integrations turn out to be very useful to make the conversions and withdrawals that must necessarily be fast. Exchange operators ensure speed through these options.

There are many cryptocurrencies globally, and the most popular ones can be used in Coinbase Commerce. Among the supported cryptocurrencies are ether, bitcoin, litecoin, and bitcoin cash. USDC and DAI can also be used on the coinbase commerce platform for safe and reliable exchanges.

Acceptance of this platform is on the rise as it has many advantages to offer merchants. According to this platform’s website, there are currently 8,000 merchants operating, and this number is expected to increase because this platform offers a service that many others do not.

All merchants who make use of cryptocurrencies can join this platform and make quick and easy exchanges.