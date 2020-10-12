Crypto is in the eyes of the world, due to the statements issued by Chris Lanser, who is the co-founder of the company. For him, in the United States, companies do not have an adequate regulatory framework. So taking your companies to other countries where there are specific regulations may be a better option.

Brad Garlinghouse, the Ripple company CEO, also issued his opinion where he clarified that regulatory measures are essential in any environment. And on Twitter, through a thread, he also points out that he wants to move his company from the United States.

The regulatory framework in the United States appears to be ineffective, and this translates into great disadvantages for companies in that country. Equality in terms of conditions is essential for company innovations and for conveying trust. Companies that feel disadvantaged by this factor will move from the United States if necessary.

The department in charge of guaranteeing justice made a publication of the regulatory framework that frames the Crypto from the United States. However, for many entrepreneurs, the regulations shown in a 70-page document are not precise. The reason is that Crypto is not specifically defined to demand a guarantee if necessary.

A regulatory framework for Crypto

From Ripple, there have been indicated where you can see, the concern about the lack of attention to Crypto by the United States. In the economic forum held worldwide by Ripple, several legislators from the United States were invited to make an in-depth study of the laws.

Ripple supports the laws made against money laundering and bank secrecy. There are laws like these that are very important, so malicious actors do not have a stake in the Crypto game. Regulations are not to be circumvented, but those of the United States are favoring China.

The main idea and for which companies like Ripple work, is to use Crypto efficiently but within the appropriate regulatory framework. And these laws should favor US companies over Chinese companies.