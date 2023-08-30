Circle partners with Mercado Libre to introduce USDC in Chile

TL;DR Breakdown

In a strategic move towards enhancing the digital payments landscape, fintech powerhouse Circle has unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with e-commerce titan Mercado Libre on August 29th. The objective of this collaboration is to introduce the widely recognized USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin to the Mercado Pago online payment platform, a subsidiary of Mercado Libre.

Circle CEO enthusiastic about the project

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the alliance with enthusiasm, referring to Mercado Libre as the “Amazon of LATAM,” emphasizing the e-commerce giant’s reach of over 200 million users. The introduction of USD Coin on the Mercado Pago platform marks a significant step in harnessing the utility of stablecoins and expanding the accessibility of both cryptocurrency and the United States dollar within Chile.

USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin that boasts a value pegged to the U.S. dollar. As one of the most widely adopted stablecoins, its integration into the Chilean market holds promising implications for cryptocurrency adoption and the utilization of the U.S. dollar in the region. Notably, the U.S. dollar is not as commonly accepted for payments in Chile as it is in several other Latin American countries, making the launch of USDC on Mercado Pago particularly significant.

Matias Spagui, Senior Director of Mercado Pago, highlighted the stability of the U.S. dollar, stating it serves as a reliable currency for wealth preservation amid uncertain times. With the incorporation of this stablecoin, Mercado Pago seeks to diversify the accessibility of cryptocurrencies, offering an alternative that mirrors the value of the U.S. dollar to its vast user base of more than two million individuals.

The integration will enable USDC accessibility to Mercado Pago users

This move by Mercado Libre follows its declaration in 2021 about its intention to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. The integration of USDC into the Mercado Pago platform represents a tangible step towards realizing this commitment. The partnership with Paxos earlier this year, which facilitated the integration of the Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoin for users in Mexico, serves as another testament to Mercado Libre’s commitment to driving cryptocurrency adoption across the region.

Circle, beyond its collaboration with Mercado Libre, has been making waves in the industry. The announcement of Coinbase’s equity share in Circle as part of the Centre governance body’s dissolution has propelled the company into the spotlight. This development has led Circle to assume additional responsibilities, especially concerning the launch of USDC on various blockchain platforms in the future.

Preceding this strategic realignment, Circle had already positioned itself for the inevitable entry of traditional finance and prominent tech giants into the cryptocurrency and stablecoin arenas. The company had proactively gathered resources and strategies to fortify its stance in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance.

As the collaboration between Circle and Mercado Libre ushers in a new era of digital payments in LATAM, the integration of USD Coin on the Mercado Pago platform offers users a stable and accessible avenue to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This strategic alliance not only aligns with the evolving trends of digital finance but also showcases the continued efforts of leading entities to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and emerging digital technologies.