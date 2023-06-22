Circle Internet Financial rebuilds stablecoin reserves with U.S. Treasury bills following debt ceiling standoff

TL;DR Breakdown

Circle's proactive approach aims to protect USDC's stability and value amidst potential market volatility, showcasing its commitment to risk management in the digital asset landscape.

The Circle Reserve Fund, managed by BlackRock, has rebuilt its holdings with $2.2 billion in Treasury bills, while repos constitute about 90% of the fund's $24.7 billion in assets.

Circle Internet Financial has shifted its reserve assets for USD Coin (USDC) by purchasing U.S. Treasury bills and utilizing repos after removing all U.S. Treasury bonds as a precaution during the debt ceiling standoff.

Description Circle Internet Financial, the stablecoin issuer, has strategically rebuilt its reserve assets for the USD Coin (USDC) following a recent debt ceiling standoff in the United States. In an effort to safeguard the stability of the USDC, Circle has made a decisive move to repurchase U.S. Treasury bills backed by its Circle Reserve Fund (USDXX) … Read more

Circle Internet Financial, the stablecoin issuer, has strategically rebuilt its reserve assets for the USD Coin (USDC) following a recent debt ceiling standoff in the United States. In an effort to safeguard the stability of the USDC, Circle has made a decisive move to repurchase U.S. Treasury bills backed by its Circle Reserve Fund (USDXX) while also utilizing repurchase agreements (repos) as part of its reserves.

Last month, Circle Internet Financial, in a precautionary measure, divested itself of all U.S. Treasury bonds from its USDC backing reserves. The potential fallout from the looming U.S. debt ceiling showdown prompted Circle to take swift action, mitigating any potential risks associated with the uncertain economic landscape. Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire, had emphasized that Treasury bonds maturing beyond the end of the month would not be held in the reserves supporting the USDC.

To manage its revamped reserve strategy, Circle entrusted global asset management giant BlackRock to oversee its Circle Reserve Fund. The fund, which currently manages $28 billion in USDC, has commenced the accumulation of direct holdings of U.S. Treasury bills, as confirmed by Circle’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Fox-Geen.

Circle Reserve Fund holdings (BlackRock)

Circle had rotated its holdings into tri-party repurchase agreements involving systemically important banks, such as Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, and Royal Bank of Canada. However, with a new deal struck by U.S. lawmakers to increase the nation’s debt limit, Circle has now refocused its reserve assets. As of June 20, Circle has acquired $2.2 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bills, bolstering the fund’s assets, which currently stand at $24.7 billion.

Jeremy Fox-Geen stated that while Treasury bills now constituted a significant portion of the fund’s assets, repos played an integral role in the reserves. The Circle Reserve Fund’s repos, which account for approximately 90% of its assets, provide additional stability to the USDC-backed reserve.

Circle’s diversification strategy extends beyond Treasury bills and repos. The company has also allocated $3.5 billion in bank deposits, with the “vast majority” held at the Bank of New York Mellon, Fox-Geen disclosed during the call.

By taking swift action to fortify its reserves, Circle aims to ensure that the value of USDC remains unaffected in the face of potential market volatility. The strategic decision to rebuild the reserve assets, overseen by BlackRock, underscores Circle’s commitment to maintaining the stability and trustworthiness of its stablecoin.

Looking ahead, Circle’s move to proactively address the potential impact of the U.S. debt ceiling standoff positions the company well for future challenges. With the recent legislation signed by President Joe Biden, averting a financial calamity, Circle is poised to navigate an evolving economic landscape with confidence and resilience.